Jio And Airtel New Wifi Plans With 300mbps Speed And Free OTT Subscription

Jio And Airtel New Wifi Plans: In today’s digital age, fast internet has become not just a necessity but our everyday lifestyle. Whether it is online studies or work from home, watching movies on OTT platform with family or enjoying web series, a high speed internet plan has become necessary for all these today. In such a situation, recently, keeping in mind these needs of the user, Jio and Airtel have ensured bumper availability of Wi-Fi plans which not only give super fast speed of 300 Mbps but also provide free access to OTT apps and access to many TV channels.

Jio New Wifi Plans

899 plan

This ₹ 899 plan of Jio is providing internet at 100 Mbps speed in which 1000 GB high speed data, as well as unlimited voice calls + more than 800 TV channels are available to watch. Apart from this, you will get free access to 11 OTT in this plan.

999 plan

In the 999 plan, the customer gets internet at the speed of 150 Mbps, 1000 GB data, unlimited calls and free access to more than 800 TV channels and 12 OTT apps.

1499 plan

In this plan, Jio is providing internet at 300 Mbps speed where up to 1000 GB data, unlimited calls, more than 800 TV channels and free access to 15 OTT apps are being given.

Airtel New Wifi Plans

899 plan

In Airtel’s 899 plan, the customer is being given free access to the internet at the speed of 100 Mbps, more than 350 TV channels, 22 OTT apps.

1999 plan

In the 1999 plan, Airtel is giving its customers 100 Mbps internet speed, access to more than 350 channels and more than 22 OTT apps. Talking about Airtel’s data plan, all Airtel plans offer unlimited data and unlimited voice calling.

Other benefits

Internet speed is almost the same under both Jio and Airtel. However, Airtel’s plan provides unlimited data. While Jio covers only a maximum of 15 OTT apps, Airtel offers the option of more than 22 OTT apps. For the information of readers, both companies provide a free router and free installation facility on new connections. In Jio, the speed decreases after 1000 GB high speed, but there is no such change in Airtel.