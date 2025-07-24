JEECUP Counselling 2025 : Round 3 Seat Allotment Released @jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JECEUP), has officially released the Round 3 Seat Allotment results for JEECUP 2025 . Candidates who participated in the third round of counseling can now check and download their allotment status through the official portal – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Those who have been allocated seats in this round are required to complete the document verification and fee submission process between July 22 and July 24, 2025. This includes depositing a seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 and a counseling fee of ₹250, both of which must be paid online. The seat acceptance is a vital step to confirm provisional admission . As per the academic schedule, B.Tech classes for the new session will commence on August 1, 2025, across all affiliated institutions.
JEECUP Counselling 2025
The JEECUP Counselling 2025 process facilitates admission to diploma programmes in engineering, technology, pharmacy and other allied fields in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling conducted online is divided into multiple stages and rounds to ensure equal seat distribution.
To apply for JEECUP Counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the official JEECUP counselling portal, which is available for UP as well as other states (https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in).
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|JEECUP last date to apply
|20 may 2025
|Form correction
|8-20 may
|Hall ticket
|TBN
|MOCK test
|29 May
|Exam date
|5 to 13 June 2025
|Result
|21 June 2025
|Round 3 Seat Allotment
|Released on 21 July , 2025.
Full Schedule of JEECUP Counselling 2025
|Particulars
|Schedule
|Round 1
|Choice Filling
|June 27 – July 2, 2025
|Seat Allotment
|3-Jul-25
|Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment
|July 4–6, 2025
|Document Verification
|July 4–7, 2025
|Seat Withdrawal
|8-Jul-25
|Round 2
|Choice Filling
|July 9–11, 2025
|Seat Allotment
|12-Jul-25
|Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment
|July 13–15, 2025
|Document Verification
|July 13–16, 2025
|Seat Withdrawal
|17-Jul-25
|Round 3
|Choice Filling
|July 18–20, 2025
|Seat Allotment
|21-Jul-25
|Fee Payment (Auto-Freeze)
|July 22–24, 2025
|Document Verification
|July 22–25, 2025
|Seat Withdrawal (Rounds 1–3)
|26-Jul-25
|Round 4
|Choice Filling
|July 28–30, 2025
|Seat Allotment
|31-Jul-25
|Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment
|August 1–3, 2025
|Document Verification
|August 1–4, 2025
|Seat Withdrawal
|5-Aug-25
|Round 5
|Choice Filling
|August 6–8, 2025
|Seat Allotment
|9-Aug-25
|Fee Payment (Auto-Freeze)
|August 10–12, 2025
|Document Verification
|August 10–13, 2025
JEECUP Counselling Phases 2025
JEECUP Counselling 2025 will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1: Main Counselling (Round 1-3) Target Audience: Eligible Uttar Pradesh state candidates (except Group A-L, Group-E). Purpose: Initial seat allocation for General and Reserved categories.
Phase 2: Special Counselling (Round 4-5).
Target Audience: Non-admitted applicants from Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Minority Quota and Group-E (Pharmacy).
Purpose: Filling vacant seats and accommodating new applicants.
Auto-freezing: All candidates of Round 5 are automatically frozen after fee payment.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Fees Structure
|Category
|Fees
|Security Deposit
|General
|₹3,000
|₹10,500
|SC/ST
|₹250
|₹10,500
|Minority
|₹250–₹3,000
|₹10,500
How to Download JEECUP 2025 Admit Card?
All those students who want to download the JEECUP 2025 admit card can download their admit card 10 days before the exam date after the exam date is announced. To download the admit card, the student has to visit this official website http://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.
On the home page of this official website, students have to click on the option of the admit card. After clicking on this option, the student will have to enter details like application number and date of birth password.
After entering the details, the admit card arrives on the applicant’s screen. The applicant will have to download this admit card and keep at least two printouts with it.
JEECUP 2025 Admit Card Details
All those students who want to appear in the JEECUP 2025 exam will also have to check the details mentioned in the admit card after downloading their admit card. This detail can be as follows :-
Candidate’s Name, Candidate’s roll number, Candidate’s exam date and exam time, Details of candidate’s examination center, Candidate’s date of birth, Candidate’s photograph, Candidate’s signature, Guidelines to be followed during the exam.
JEECUP 2025 Exam
Under JEECUP 2025, students have to appear in the UP Polytechnic Examination. This examination is formed through an online medium, which students get 2.30 hours to solve. 100 objective questions are asked in this examination paper.
This exam is formed in Hindi and English medium in which four marks are given for each correct answer and there is no negative difference.
JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result : How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of JECEUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on JEECUP round 2 seat allotment link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. A seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allotment result and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.
Frequently Asked Questions :-
What is the UP JEE Exam Pattern?
This examination is formed through an online medium, which students get 2.30 hours to solve. 100 objective questions are asked in this examination paper.
When will UP Polytechnic exam to be held?
The exam dates has not been announced yet by the authority.
What’s the scheme of polytechnic exam in UP?
This exam is formed in Hindi and English medium in which four marks are given for each correct answer and there is no negative difference.
Where to download the UP JEE Hall Ticket 2025 Pdf?
http://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.
How many rounds are there under UP Polytechnic counselling?
There will be 5 rounds under this counselling process.