Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch – 12th pass candidates can apply by 12th June!

Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch: If you also want to get Indian Army Job 2025 and have the spirit of serving the country, then a very big news is coming for all of you, Indian Army TES 54 Notification 2026 Released on the Indian Army Official Portal. The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 Process of 12th passed candidates is being constituted under the Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. All those candidates who have passed 12th and now want to move forward in the field of country service can complete the Indian Army TES 54 Entry 2026 Apply Online Process to join the Indian service through the Standing Commission.

Let us know that this Indian Army 10+2 TES 54 Entry 2026 application process is being constituted online which has started since May 13, 2025 and the last date to apply for Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch has been fixed on 12 June 2025. The Indian Army recruits various posts through TES 54 Online Registration 2026 under the Standing Commission in the Indian Army, under which technical posting is given to the candidates in India’s defense system.

Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch

All those candidates who have passed the 12th and now want to join the Indian Defense sector through the Standing Commission can complete the Indian Army TES 54 Entry Batch application process under the Indian Service’s 10 2 Technical Admission Scheme and can ensure their TES entry 2026 appointment by receiving technical training in the army after 12th.

As we said, the Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme is organized by the Indian Army every year. For the year 2025, the TES 54 Indian Army registration process has started in this course, in which 90 candidates are being invited. These candidates are included in the Indian Army under the Technical Entrance Scheme, where they are provided by the training service of graduation level after which they are provided permanent appointment in the army itself.

Indian Army TES 10+2 entry eligibility

Through the Indian Army Technical Entrance Scheme 54 2025, about 90 students will be selected under the Technical Entrance Scheme under the year 2025. Eligibility criteria for Indian Army 10+2 TES 54 Entry 2026 have been set as follows.

The minimum age of the applicant is 16 years and the maximum age is 19 years.

and the maximum age is If the applicant comes from the special category, then they are also given special discounts in the age limit.

To join this process, the applicant must have passed 60% more marks in 12th with PCS stream. The applicant is mandatory for the applicant to pass in JEE Mans 2025.

in 12th with PCS stream. The applicant is mandatory for the applicant to pass in JEE Mans 2025. At the same time, the applicant must be unmarried.

Also, to join this process, the height of the applicant must be 157.5 cm.

Indian Army TES 54 Entry Application fee

To join this TES 54 January 2026 Batch, no application fee is being charged from the candidate, this process is completely free.

Join Indian Army TES 54 Course 2026

All those students who have taken the JEE MAS exam after passing the 12th and now want to join the Indian Army, they can get technical training by the Army by joining the Indian Army Technical Entrance Scheme in which the Indian Army TES 54 Entry Selection Process of the candidates will be formed in the following form.

The performance of the candidates will be assessed.

After this the SSB interview of the candidate will be formed.

of the candidate will be formed. The candidate’s medical fitness will be tested after the candidate’s academic performance and SSB performance.

After that the final merit list will be prepared and these candidates will be included in the Indian Army Training.

How to apply for Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch?

To join this process, the candidate has to visit the official website of the Indian Army, JoinIndianArmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TES 54 Entry for January 2026 Batch - 12th pass candidates can apply by 12th June! 3

On the home page of this Join Indian Army as Lieutenant 2026 official website, they have to click on the option of Indian Army TES 54 Army 2025.

After clicking here, the TES 54 Application Form 2026 comes in front of them.

comes in front of them. The applicant will have to fill this TES 54 Online Registration form 2026 carefully and all the documents sought will have to scan and upload it.

Important Dates of Indian Army TES 54 Entry

Particulars Dates Notification Release 26 May 2025 Online Application Starting Date May 13, 2025 Online Application Last Date June 12, 2025 SSB Interview Dates July to September 2025 (Tentative) Commencement of Course January 2026

Frequently Asked Questions :-