India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Scorecard 2025 Live Updates and Highlights

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Scorecard 2025: The India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team 4th Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, part of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, has kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats. As Day 4 unfolded on July 26, 2025, the match showcased intense battles, with India aiming to dominate and England fighting to stay in contention.
India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Match Overview
The 4th Test, part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship, saw India in a strong position at the end of Day 1, reaching 264/4 in 83 overs. With a pitch offering variable bounce and turn, Day 4 was pivotal for both teams. India looked to extend their lead, while England aimed for quick wickets to claw back into the game. Below is a comprehensive look at the Day 4 scorecard, key performances, and match highlights.
India’s First Innings: Day 4 Progress
- Score at Stumps on Day 1: 264/4 (83 overs)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: 58 (dismissed on Day 1)
- KL Rahul: 46 (dismissed on Day 1)
- Sai Sudharsan: 61 (151 balls, dismissed on Day 4 by Ben Stokes)
- Rishabh Pant: 37 (retired hurt on Day 1 due to an ankle injury)
- Ravindra Jadeja: 19* (at stumps, continued on Day 4)
- Shardul Thakur: 19* (at stumps, continued on Day 4)
- Day 4 Key Moments:
- India resumed their innings, aiming to build a substantial total. The pitch, described as challenging with variable bounce and turn, tested the batsmen under overcast skies.
- Sai Sudharsan fell for 61, caught by Brydon Carse off Ben Stokes at 235/4 (73.5 overs), a significant blow for India.
- Shubman Gill, India’s captain, was dismissed LBW by Ben Stokes early on Day 4, a massive wicket for England as Gill was settling in.
- Ravindra Jadeja contributed with a boundary off Liam Dawson at 264/4 (82.5 overs), showing resilience.
- Shardul Thakur added valuable runs, scoring 4 off Joe Root (79.2 overs) and 4 off Ben Stokes (75.1 overs), helping India push their lead.
- India likely aimed for a total around 350 or more, considered equivalent to 450 on this tricky pitch. However, the exact total at the end of India’s innings is not fully detailed in available sources.
- Rishabh Pant’s Injury: Pant, who retired hurt on Day 1 after being hit by a Chris Woakes delivery, remained a concern. His participation on Day 4 was uncertain, potentially weakening India’s batting.
England’s Bowling Performance
England’s bowlers, led by Ben Stokes, worked hard to exploit the pitch conditions:
- Ben Stokes: Took key wickets, including Shubman Gill (LBW) and Sai Sudharsan (caught), finishing with figures of 2/47 by Day 1’s end and adding more on Day 4.
- Liam Dawson: Bowled economically, troubling batsmen with spin, as seen with Jadeja’s boundary off him.
- Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse: Supported the attack, with Woakes dismissing KL Rahul on Day 1 and Carse taking a catch to dismiss Sudharsan.
- Jofra Archer and others provided pace, but England’s focus was on early breakthroughs to limit India’s lead to around 325.
England’s First Innings (If Started on Day 4)
- Limited information confirms whether England began their first innings on Day 4. Given India’s extended batting (from 264/4), it’s likely England’s innings started late or not at all on Day 4.
- If England batted, their Bazball approach would have aimed for aggressive scoring, with players like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Harry Brook key to countering India’s bowlers.
Pitch and Weather Conditions
- Pitch: The Old Trafford surface offered variable bounce and turn, favoring spinners like Liam Dawson and Ravindra Jadeja. Pacers like Stokes and Woakes found swing and seam under overcast skies.
- Weather: Overcast conditions on Day 4 challenged batsmen, especially in the first session, but clear spells later aided spinners.
Key Performances on Day 4
India
- Sai Sudharsan: Scored a gritty 61 before falling to Stokes, proving his worth on debut.
- Ravindra Jadeja: Played a steady hand, scoring a boundary and aiming to anchor the innings.
- Shardul Thakur: Contributed crucial runs, including boundaries, to push India’s lead.
- Shubman Gill: His dismissal early on Day 4 was a setback, but his leadership kept India focused.
England
- Ben Stokes: Led from the front with key wickets, including Gill and Sudharsan, disrupting India’s momentum.
- Liam Dawson: Effective with spin, keeping India’s batsmen in check.
- Brydon Carse: Took a crucial catch and bowled disciplined lines to pressure India.
Why Day 4 Was Crucial
Day 4 was a turning point in the India vs England 4th Test 2025:
- India’s Strategy: India aimed to set a daunting target, leveraging their batting depth despite Pant’s injury concern. A total above 350 would put England under pressure on a deteriorating pitch.
- England’s Fightback: England needed early wickets to restrict India’s lead and give their batsmen a chaseable target. Stokes’ breakthroughs kept them in the game.
- Series Context: With the series at 2-1 in England’s favor after their 22-run win at Lord’s, India aimed to level the series with a strong performance.
Live Scorecard and Where to Follow
For real-time updates on the India vs England 4th Test Day 4 scorecard, fans can visit:
- Cricbuzz: Detailed ball-by-ball commentary and live scores.
- ESPNcricinfo: Comprehensive scorecard and match analysis.
- Sky Sports: Full scorecard and stats for the match.
- News18: Live updates and highlights.
Fan Insights and Sentiment
Posts on X reflected excitement and tension:
- Fans praised Sai Sudharsan’s 61 and Jadeja’s resilience, while expressing concern over Pant’s injury.
- Ben Stokes’ bowling was lauded for shifting momentum, with his dismissal of Gill sparking debates on India’s batting depth.
- The Old Trafford pitch was a hot topic, with fans noting its challenge for batsmen and advantage for spinners.
What to Expect on Day 5
- India: If still batting, India will look to declare with a lead above 400, relying on Jadeja and the lower order. If bowling, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and debutant Anshul Kamboj will aim to exploit the pitch.
- England: If chasing, England’s Bazball approach will test India’s bowlers, with Joe Root and Harry Brook crucial. If bowling, they’ll need to wrap up India’s innings quickly.
- The match is poised for a thrilling finish, with India holding the edge but England’s aggressive batting capable of turning the game.
Conclusion
The India vs England 4th Test Day 4 at Old Trafford was a gripping contest, with India pushing for a commanding lead and England fighting back through Ben Stokes’ heroics. The scorecard reflects a battle of attrition, with India’s Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur countering England’s disciplined bowling. As the match heads to Day 5, fans eagerly await a potential series-leveling performance from India or a Bazball fightback from England. For the latest India vs England 4th Test scorecard and updates, check Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, or Sky Sports. Stay tuned for a blockbuster finish!
FAQs: India vs England 4th Test Day 4
What was India’s score on Day 4 of the 4th Test?
India resumed at 264/4 and continued their innings, with key contributions from Sai Sudharsan (61), Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur. The exact total is not specified, but India aimed for 350+.
Who were the standout performers on Day 4?
For India, Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja shone with the bat. For England, Ben Stokes was the star, taking crucial wickets, including Shubman Gill.
Did Rishabh Pant bat on Day 4?
Pant was retired hurt on Day 1 due to an ankle injury. His participation on Day 4 was uncertain, impacting India’s batting strategy.
How can I check the live scorecard for India vs England 4th Test?
Visit Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, or Sky Sports for live scorecards and ball-by-ball updates.
What is the series scoreline?
England lead 2-1 after winning the 1st Test at Headingley and 3rd Test at Lord's. India won the 2nd Test at Edgbaston.