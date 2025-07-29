India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 – Download Circle-Wise Selection List @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025: To access the sixth merit list, those who applied for the 2025 Gramik Dak Sevak can go to the official website. The merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak 2025 online participation will be soon made public by India Post. The India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 will be released by the Department of Post (Post Office) in coming days on its official website.

The PDF download link for the whole state merit list will be soon accessible. Since the commission had already announced the GDS results, the first merit list, the second, third, fourth & the fifth, in PDF format, on respective dates before. The official website makes it simple for all students who applied to download the Post Office GDS 6th Merit List 2025 for every state.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025

The India Post GDS Result 2025 6th Merit List will be announced soon. Area-wise and also category-wise, the GDS 6th Merit List will be prepared on the basis of 10th class marks. The India Post GDS result can be checked on the website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS applications were invited from 10 February to 3 March 2025.

View the India Post GDS 2025 6th Merit List

The chosen applicants’ documentation must subsequently be verified by the division head listed next to their names on the merit list. According to India Post, they must provide original papers and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all pertinent documents for document verification.

How to check the India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025?

Visit the website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

From “Candidate’s Corner,” navigate down to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2025 Shortlisted Candidates” section. Press the “plus” button. The circle list will open.

Click on the link for the sixth merit list after selecting the circle for which you applied. To see your India Post GDS Result 2025 and see the merit list, enter your registration number.

How to Obtain State-Wise 6th Merit List in PDF Format?

First, visit the official website or click the direct link as given below. Depending on your state, locate the India Post GDS 6th Merit List PDF Download Link. Download the merit list PDF, and then look for your registration number there.

You will see your number highlighted if you were selected. For future use, you may now download, save, and print India Post GDS Result 2025.

Important Links for India Post GDS Result 2025

Name of State Link Andhra Pradesh https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/AndhraPradesh_DV_List3.pdf Assam https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Assam_DV_List3.pdf Bihar https://www.resultbharat.com/NOTICE/Indian-Post-GDS-Bihar_DV_List3.pdf Chhattisgarh https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Chhattisgarh_DV_List3.pdf Delhi https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Delhi_DV_List3.pdf Gujarat https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Gujarat_DV_List3.pdf Himachal Pradesh https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/HimachalPradesh_DV_List3.pdf Jammu Kashmir https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/JammuKashmir_DV_List3.pdf Jharkhand https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Jharkhand_DV_List3.pdf Karnataka https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Karnataka_DV_List3.pdf Kerala https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Kerala_DV_List3.pdf Maharashtra https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Maharashtra_DV_List3.pdf Madhya Pradesh https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/MadhyaPradesh_DV_List3.pdf Tamil https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_2_Jan2025/NorthEast_DV_List2.pdf Odisha https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Odisha_DV_List3.pdf Punjab https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Punjab_DV_List3.pdf Tamilnadu Bengal Telangana https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Telangana_DV_List3.pdf Uttar Pradesh https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/UttarPradesh_DV_List3.pdf Uttarakhand https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/Uttarakhand_DV_List3.pdf WestBengal https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/DocVerList_3_Jan2025/WestBengal_DV_List3.pdf

Indian Post GDS Selection Process

Gramin Dak Sevak selection is based on 10th class marks only. Circle-wise and category-wise merit lists are prepared based on 10th marks. There is no interview for GDS recruitment. Document verification is done after the result is declared. Circle-wise and category-wise merit list based on 10th class marks.

Document Verification (DV) & Medical Test (ME).

The India Post-GDS 2025 Sixth Selection List

Candidates are chosen for the India Post GDS based on their performance in the Secondary School Examination and the circle they marked on the online application. In their circle, the applicants whose names are included in the Sixth merit will now be contacted for document verification.

