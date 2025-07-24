IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025 Apply Via Swayam Platform Till August 15

IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025: IIT has recently introduced a golden opportunity for students and professionals interested in aerospace engineering. IIT has launched 10 absolutely free online courses on NPTEL and SWAYAM platform. All those students who are curious about aircraft, rockets, spacecraft and want to fly their dreams can avail 10 free online courses of aerospace engineering through this initiative started by the prestigious IIT institutions of India. The last date for registration in this course has been fixed as 15 August 2025.

NPTEL/SWAYAM is offering ten free online courses in Aerospace Engineering from prominent Indian Institutes of Technology, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur. All of these courses are free to enroll in, and if you want to obtain a verified certificate after passing the final exam, you will only need to pay a nominal fee. The deadline to enroll in these courses is August 15, 2025, and they are all taught by renowned IIT professors. This is a great chance for anyone interested in space and airplanes, whether they are a student, aspiring engineer, working professional, or simply inquisitive!

IIT Launched 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025
Details of IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025

  • Introduction to Aerospace Engineering IIT Bombay: In which basic information of aerodynamics aircraft and spacecraft will be provided.
  • Introduction to Design Aircraft Design IIT Bombay: In which aircraft design, lift analysis, cost estimation etc. will be taught.
  • Elements of Mechanical Vibration IIT Delhi: In which mechanical company theory and practical analysis will be told.
  •  Introduction to Airplane Performance IIT Kanpur: Courses like take off flight landing performance air limit test etc. will be conducted.
  • Aircraft Stability and Control IIT Kanpur: Information will be given about stability control system dynamic response of aircraft.
  • Design of Fixed Wing UAV Part 1 IIT Kanpur: In which design stability prototype testing of drone UAV will be taught.
  • UAV Design Part 2 IIT Kanpur: In which information will be given about advanced drone designs simulation stability fine tuning.
  • Introduction to Aircraft Propulsion IIT Kanpur: In which jet engines and thermodynamics and engine maintenance will be explained.
  • Applied Computation Fluid Dynamics IIT Kanpur: Techniques like CFD simulation numerical methods shop capsule will be explained.
  • Space Flight Mechanics IIT Kharagpur: In this course, courses on mechanics, body movements, language point etc. will be conducted.

 What Will Be The Specialty Of This Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025

It is being conducted by an advanced institute like IIT which is absolutely free. However, an examination fee of ₹ 1000 will have to be paid for the certificate. This course will be conducted by expert professors of IIT. The student can complete this course as per his convenience, where he can gain information by accessing the assignment study material based on his flexible timing. Along with this, after doing this course, the resume and profile of the students starts improving, due to which there is every possibility of career growth.

CourseInstitutionTopics CoveredDuration / Exam DateLast Date to EnrollIdeal For
Introduction to Aerospace EngineeringIIT BombayAircraft types, flight principles, spacecraft basics, aerospace materialsJuly – Oct 2025August 15, 2025High schoolers, freshers, curious learners
Introduction to Aircraft DesignIIT BombayConfigurations, aerodynamic loads, V-n diagrams, cost estimation12 weeksAugust 15, 2025B.Tech students, design aspirants, aviation fans
Topics in Mechanical VibrationIIT DelhiNatural/damped vibrations, rotating machineryExam: Nov 2, 2025August 15, 2025Mech/Aero students, R&D engineers
Introduction to Airplane PerformanceIIT KanpurTake-off, climb, cruise, landing performanceExam: Sept 21, 2025August 15, 2025Aviation students, aerospace enthusiasts
Aircraft Stability and ControlIIT KanpurLongitudinal/lateral stability, trim, control surfacesExam: Nov 1, 2025August 15, 2025Drone hobbyists, engineering students, trainee pilots
Fixed-Wing UAV DesignIIT KanpurPrototyping, flight performance, testingJuly – Sept 2025 / Exam: Sept 21, 2025August 15, 2025Engineers, drone makers, hobbyists
UAV Design – Part IIIIT KanpurReal-time simulation, advanced stability testingIntermediate–Advanced levelAugust 15, 2025Learners of UAV Part I, drone tech learners
Introduction to Airbreathing PropulsionIIT KanpurJet engines, turbofans, rockets, repair/maintenanceExam: Oct 26, 2025August 15, 2025Mech/Aero students, aircraft tech enthusiasts
Applied Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)IIT KanpurCFD tools, compressible flows, boundary conditions, codingTech + coding focusedAugust 15, 2025Programming + fluid mechanics students
Space Flight MechanicsIIT KharagpurOrbit mechanics, Lagrange points, multi-body problemsJuly – Oct 2025 / Exam: Nov 1, 2025August 15, 2025Space geeks, physics lovers, aspiring satellite engineers

How to Apply for Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025 Via Swayam Portal?

The last date for registration to register in this course has been fixed as 15 August 2025. The operation of this course will be started after registration in which the examination will be set between September-November 2025. However, information about the final dates will be made available on the official website. To register, students will first have to visit the website of NPTEL or Swayam. 

By visiting this website they have to choose the course of their choice. After selecting the course students have to click on the enroll option and complete the login process through Google or email. As we told you no fee is being charged for doing the course but if a certificate is required after giving the exam then students will have to pay a fee of ₹1000. Overall all those students who are interested in aerospace engineering and want to increase their knowledge further can choose the course of their choice from these 10 special courses started by IIT, complete the registration process and get training in the course and if they want then they can also get a certificate by taking the exam.

