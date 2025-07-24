IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025 Apply Via Swayam Platform Till August 15

IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025: IIT has recently introduced a golden opportunity for students and professionals interested in aerospace engineering. IIT has launched 10 absolutely free online courses on NPTEL and SWAYAM platform. All those students who are curious about aircraft, rockets, spacecraft and want to fly their dreams can avail 10 free online courses of aerospace engineering through this initiative started by the prestigious IIT institutions of India. The last date for registration in this course has been fixed as 15 August 2025.
NPTEL/SWAYAM is offering ten free online courses in Aerospace Engineering from prominent Indian Institutes of Technology, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur. All of these courses are free to enroll in, and if you want to obtain a verified certificate after passing the final exam, you will only need to pay a nominal fee. The deadline to enroll in these courses is August 15, 2025, and they are all taught by renowned IIT professors. This is a great chance for anyone interested in space and airplanes, whether they are a student, aspiring engineer, working professional, or simply inquisitive!
Details of IIT 10 Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025
- Introduction to Aerospace Engineering IIT Bombay: In which basic information of aerodynamics aircraft and spacecraft will be provided.
- Introduction to Design Aircraft Design IIT Bombay: In which aircraft design, lift analysis, cost estimation etc. will be taught.
- Elements of Mechanical Vibration IIT Delhi: In which mechanical company theory and practical analysis will be told.
- Introduction to Airplane Performance IIT Kanpur: Courses like take off flight landing performance air limit test etc. will be conducted.
- Aircraft Stability and Control IIT Kanpur: Information will be given about stability control system dynamic response of aircraft.
- Design of Fixed Wing UAV Part 1 IIT Kanpur: In which design stability prototype testing of drone UAV will be taught.
- UAV Design Part 2 IIT Kanpur: In which information will be given about advanced drone designs simulation stability fine tuning.
- Introduction to Aircraft Propulsion IIT Kanpur: In which jet engines and thermodynamics and engine maintenance will be explained.
- Applied Computation Fluid Dynamics IIT Kanpur: Techniques like CFD simulation numerical methods shop capsule will be explained.
- Space Flight Mechanics IIT Kharagpur: In this course, courses on mechanics, body movements, language point etc. will be conducted.
What Will Be The Specialty Of This Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025
It is being conducted by an advanced institute like IIT which is absolutely free. However, an examination fee of ₹ 1000 will have to be paid for the certificate. This course will be conducted by expert professors of IIT. The student can complete this course as per his convenience, where he can gain information by accessing the assignment study material based on his flexible timing. Along with this, after doing this course, the resume and profile of the students starts improving, due to which there is every possibility of career growth.
|Course
|Institution
|Topics Covered
|Duration / Exam Date
|Last Date to Enroll
|Ideal For
|Introduction to Aerospace Engineering
|IIT Bombay
|Aircraft types, flight principles, spacecraft basics, aerospace materials
|July – Oct 2025
|August 15, 2025
|High schoolers, freshers, curious learners
|Introduction to Aircraft Design
|IIT Bombay
|Configurations, aerodynamic loads, V-n diagrams, cost estimation
|12 weeks
|August 15, 2025
|B.Tech students, design aspirants, aviation fans
|Topics in Mechanical Vibration
|IIT Delhi
|Natural/damped vibrations, rotating machinery
|Exam: Nov 2, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Mech/Aero students, R&D engineers
|Introduction to Airplane Performance
|IIT Kanpur
|Take-off, climb, cruise, landing performance
|Exam: Sept 21, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Aviation students, aerospace enthusiasts
|Aircraft Stability and Control
|IIT Kanpur
|Longitudinal/lateral stability, trim, control surfaces
|Exam: Nov 1, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Drone hobbyists, engineering students, trainee pilots
|Fixed-Wing UAV Design
|IIT Kanpur
|Prototyping, flight performance, testing
|July – Sept 2025 / Exam: Sept 21, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Engineers, drone makers, hobbyists
|UAV Design – Part II
|IIT Kanpur
|Real-time simulation, advanced stability testing
|Intermediate–Advanced level
|August 15, 2025
|Learners of UAV Part I, drone tech learners
|Introduction to Airbreathing Propulsion
|IIT Kanpur
|Jet engines, turbofans, rockets, repair/maintenance
|Exam: Oct 26, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Mech/Aero students, aircraft tech enthusiasts
|Applied Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
|IIT Kanpur
|CFD tools, compressible flows, boundary conditions, coding
|Tech + coding focused
|August 15, 2025
|Programming + fluid mechanics students
|Space Flight Mechanics
|IIT Kharagpur
|Orbit mechanics, Lagrange points, multi-body problems
|July – Oct 2025 / Exam: Nov 1, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|Space geeks, physics lovers, aspiring satellite engineers
How to Apply for Free Online Aerospace Engineering Courses 2025 Via Swayam Portal?
The last date for registration to register in this course has been fixed as 15 August 2025. The operation of this course will be started after registration in which the examination will be set between September-November 2025. However, information about the final dates will be made available on the official website. To register, students will first have to visit the website of NPTEL or Swayam.
By visiting this website they have to choose the course of their choice. After selecting the course students have to click on the enroll option and complete the login process through Google or email. As we told you no fee is being charged for doing the course but if a certificate is required after giving the exam then students will have to pay a fee of ₹1000. Overall all those students who are interested in aerospace engineering and want to increase their knowledge further can choose the course of their choice from these 10 special courses started by IIT, complete the registration process and get training in the course and if they want then they can also get a certificate by taking the exam.