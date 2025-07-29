IISER 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released Soon, Check Institute Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

IISER 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List – On August 1, 2025, the second admission list of IISER 2025 will be released for admission to BS-MS/BS/BTech courses. The exam authorities have decided to release the AIR/Category preliminary and final ranks for IISER 2025 counselling round 2 soon. The selected candidates will be given the option to accept, defer or reject the seat. Candidates will have to pay the SAF and seat acceptance fee by 5 pm on August 5, 2025 after accepting the allotted seat.

The IISER Counseling 2025 registration and choice-filling window has been close on July 7, 2025, at 5 PM, according to the website. On June 26, 2025, registration for the counseling process opened. The seat allocation results based on the candidates’ selections will be released after the counseling window closes. According to IISER, a candidate’s category, exam rank, preference, and seat availability for a given round will all be taken into consideration when making an admission offer.

IISER Round 2 Counselling 2025 : Important Dates

Round 01 July 21, 2025, July 26, 2025- 5:00 PM Round 02 August 01, 2025, August 05, 2025 (Tentative) – 5:00 PM Round 03 August 08, 2025, August 12, 2025 (Tentative) – 5:00 PM Round 04 August 16, 2025, August 19, 2025 (Tentative) – 5:00 PM

IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment

On August 1, 2025, the IAT 2025 Round 2 seat allocation list will be made public. The deadline for IISER 2025 Counseling registration was July 7, 2025. The exam officials’ counseling process for the admissions process is open to candidates with an AIR Rank or Category rank. Applicants can register for IISER 2025 counseling by going to the official website, i.e. iiseradmission.in and accessing their accounts that they have registered.

IISER 2025 Counselling

The IISER Counselling 2025 registration last date has been extended from June 3, 2025 to July 7, 2025 . Candidates those got AIR rank/Category rank in IISER Aptitude Test 2025 must fill the form by visiting the official website and logging into registered accounts. Based to the availability of seats and the number of registrations made in the counselling, the IISER 2025 seat allotment list has released on the 21 July 2025.

Steps to participate IISER 2025 Counselling

Step 1- Filling application form- Firstly Candidates have to fill and submit the online IISER application 2025 form on or before the last date . It should be note there will separate application form of each channel IISER admission 2025.

Firstly Candidates have to fill and submit the online IISER application 2025 form on or before the last date . It should be note there will separate application form of each channel IISER admission 2025. Step 2- Choice of filling – While filling out the application form of IISER 2025, candidates will also have to fill their choice courses and institutes in order to their preference. Candidates will fill up their choices carefully as the seats are allotted based of their choices.

While filling out the application form of IISER 2025, candidates will also have to fill their choice courses and institutes in order to their preference. Candidates will fill up their choices carefully as the seats are allotted based of their choices. Step 3- Reporting to document verification – In the next step of IISER counselling 2025, candidates will report at the allotted centers to get their documents verified. Candidates will have to make sure that they carry all the relevant documents with them as failing that will lead for disqualification to candidature.

In the next step of IISER counselling 2025, candidates will report at the allotted centers to get their documents verified. Candidates will have to make sure that they carry all the relevant documents with them as failing that will lead for disqualification to candidature. Step 4- Allotment of Seat – Based on the choices filled by the candidates, merit list, and availability of seats in institutes, authorities will allot seats to the eligible candidates. After seat allotment, candidates will have the option of freeze and float.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates, merit list, and availability of seats in institutes, authorities will allot seats to the eligible candidates. After seat allotment, candidates will have the option of freeze and float. Step 5- Payment of Fee – All the candidates who will be allotted a seat will be required to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. general and OBC candidates. In case, a candidate belongs to any other category then the seat acceptance fee will be Rs. 12,500.

IISER Exam 2025 Important Dates

IISER 2025 Events Dates IISER 2025 Application Form Start Date 10-Mar-2025 IISER Application Form End Date 15-Apr-2025 IISER Application Form Correction Window 21-Apr-2025 to 22-Apr-2025 IISER Exam 2025 Admit Card 15-May-2025 IISER Entrance Exam Date 2025 25-May-2025 IISER Entrance Exam Answer Key 2025 25-May-2025 IISER Result 2025 Date 25 June 2025

IISER Result 2025

Based on the trends of the previous year, IISER Result 2025 has been announced on 25 June 2025 . Candidates taking admission in BS-MS/BS/BTech degree courses will be able to download their IAT 2025 Scorecard by logging into their registered account.

Read this whole article to get complete information on IISER Result 2025 Date, counselling and expected cut-off details. According to IISER, a candidate’s category, exam rank, preference, and seat availability for a given round will all be taken into consideration when making an admission offer.

How to access IISER Result 2025?

By signing in to the official website, candidates who took the IISER 2025 exam can get their results. Candidates can log in and check the IISER Result 2025 using their login information.

Follow the step-by-step instructions given below if you want to get your scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IISER.

IISER 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released Soon, Check Institute Wise Opening & Closing Ranks 3

Step 2: Select the IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025 link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your filled mail address & password for login purpose.

Step 4: Verify the information listed on the IISER Result 2025.

Step 5: Save the scorecard on your computer and print it out for future use.

Details to be mentioned on IISER Scorecard

The candidates can log in and get their IISER Scorecard from the official IISER website after the results are declared. The IISER Entrance Examination scorecard contains crucial information for the candidates. The candidates should thoroughly check the details mentioned below to avoid any discrepancies later on:

Name of the candidate

Roll Number of the candidate

Application number as per the admit card

Marks secured by the candidate.

Percentage obtained

Secured Rank

IISER 2025 Seat Matrix Details

S.No. Institutes Total Number of seat intake 1. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Bhopal 260 2. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Mohali 200 3. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Pune 200 4. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Kolkata 200 5. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram 200 6. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Tirupati 125 7. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Behrampur 100

How to Download the IISER Admit Card 2025?

Candidates may get the IAT 2025 admit card by following these methods when it is made available at 3 PM:

Visit iiseradmission.in, the official IISER Admissions website.

On the website, look for the “IISER Admit Card 2025” option and press on it.

The next thing you will see is the login page.

Enter your password and login ID.

The screen will display your IISER Hall Ticket 2025.

Examine all the information on the IISER IAT 2025 admit card carefully.

For future reference, download and print a minimum of two copies of the IISER Admit Card 2025.

What After Downloading the IAT 2025 Hall Ticket?

As soon as the IISER Entrance Examination 2025 hall ticket is downloaded, candidates must have to follow the instructions:

Make a minimum of two A4-sized copies of the color printing.

Verify the information on the IISER Admit Card 2025.

If there are no invigilators present, paste your photo in the designated spot but do not sign.

If any of the information on the admission card is incorrect, call the IISER Help line to get it fixed.

Details printed on IISER Hall Ticket

The following details are listed on your IISER Admit Card 2025.

Name of the Candidate

Application Number

Roll Number

Exam Time and Date

Address of the Exam Center

The candidate’s signature and photo

Name of the Father

Contact Information

Guidelines for Exam Day

After downloading the IISER Exam Admit Card 2025, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly study the contents. They should get in touch with the exam officials right once if they find any errors. Please be aware that you must bring a printed copy of your IISER IAT 2025 admit card to the exam location.

Candidates must not be allowed at the exam hall obtain IAT 2025 without a IISER Admit Card 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, iiseradmission.in, for the most recent information and immediate access to the IISER Call Letter 2025.

IISER Entrance Exam Pattern 2025

The marking scheme for the IISER Entrance Exam 2025 is as follows:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Physics 15 60 Chemistry 15 60 Biology 15 60 Mathematics 15 60 Total 60 240

Marking scheme: Each right response will earn candidates three marks. One mark will be minus for each wronganswer.

IISER Result 2025 : Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the IISER result 2025:

Visit the official website : Go to iisseraddmission.in.

Click on the result link : on the homepage ,look for the “IISER 2025 Result” link and click on it.

Log in to your account : Enter your application number and password to access your dashboard.

View your result : when logged in your results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save: Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future use during counselling and addmission process.

FAQ’s : IISER Counselling 2025