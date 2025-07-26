Honda CB125 Hornet 2025: India’s Sportiest 125cc Bike Unveiled – Full Specs, Price and Features

The Indian motorcycle market is buzzing with excitement as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) unveiled the Honda CB125 Hornet on 23 July 2025, marking 25 years of operations in India. This sporty 125cc commuter bike is set to redefine the segment with its aggressive styling, advanced features, and class-leading performance. Aimed at young urban riders, the CB125 Hornet competes with rivals like the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125, offering a blend of style, tech, and affordability. With bookings opening on 1 August 2025 and an expected price of ₹95,000–₹1,00,000 (ex-showroom), this bike is poised to capture the hearts of Gen-Z riders.

Honda CB125 Hornet 2025

Why the Honda CB125 Hornet 2025 Stands Out

The 125cc segment in India is fiercely competitive, with over 1.5 million units sold annually, per SIAM 2025 data. With a 45 percent market share in this segment, Honda has launched the CB125 Hornet to compete with TVS and Hero in the sporty commuter market. The Hornet, which was unveiled alongside the Shine 100 DX, blends the style of a streetfighter with the functionality of a commuter. X posts from July 2025 praise its “golden USD forks” and “best-in-class 0–60 km/h in 5.4 seconds,” highlighting its appeal to young riders seeking style and performance. This guide covers its design, specs, pricing, and how it stacks up against rivals, helping you make an informed choice.

Honda CB125 Hornet 2025: Key Specifications

The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, compliant with BS6 Phase 2B norms and E20 fuel support. It delivers 11.14 PS at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox, making it the fastest in its class with a 0–60 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds, per Honda’s claims. Here’s a detailed look at its specs:

Specification Details Engine 123.94cc, 4-stroke, SI, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 11.14 PS @ 7,500 rpm Torque 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual Frame Diamond-type Suspension Golden USD front forks, 5-step adjustable monoshock rear Brakes 240mm petal disc (front), 130mm drum (rear), single-channel ABS Tyres 80/100-17 (front), 110/80-17 (rear), tubeless Weight 124 kg (kerb) Fuel Tank 12 liters Ground Clearance 166 mm Mileage (Estimated) 60–65 kmpl (real-world 50–55 kmpl)

The bike’s lightweight 124 kg frame and nimble handling make it ideal for urban commuting, while its sporty design appeals to younger riders.

Design and Styling: A Bold Streetfighter Look

The CB125 Hornet sports a muscular, street-naked design inspired by Honda’s larger Hornet series. Its key design elements include:

Twin-LED headlamp with DRLs for enhanced visibility.

Sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds for a robust profile.

Split-seat setup for rider and pillion comfort.

High-mounted LED turn indicators and a sleek LED tail light.

Four vibrant color options: Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black, with alloy wheels color-matched to the bodywork.

The segment-first golden USD front forks add a premium touch, as noted in July 2025 X posts calling it a “game-changer for style.” The tank-mounted ignition key enhances convenience and aesthetics.

Advanced Features for Modern Riders

Honda has packed the CB125 Hornet with tech-heavy features, setting it apart in the 125cc segment:

4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via Honda’s RoadSync app, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and music playback (with a headset).

USB Type-C charging port for on-the-go device charging.

Engine stop switch and side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor for safety.

All-LED lighting for efficiency and style.

Silent engine starter for smooth operation.

The TFT display, borrowed from the Hornet 2.0, is a standout, with controls on the left handlebar for easy toggling. These features cater to Gen-Z riders who value connectivity and convenience, as highlighted in a July 2025 Financial Express review.

Performance and Handling

The CB125 Hornet’s 123.94cc engine, shared with the Shine 125 and SP125 but tuned for 0.3 hp and 0.2 Nm more power, delivers a sporty yet refined ride. Its 5.4-second 0–60 km/h sprint makes it the fastest in its class, per Honda’s claims. The diamond-type frame ensures nimble handling, while the suspension—golden USD forks and a 5-step adjustable monoshock—offers a balance of comfort and agility. Braking is handled by a 240mm petal disc (front) and 130mm drum (rear) with single-channel ABS, enhancing safety.

The 17-inch tubeless tires (80/100 front, 110/80 rear) provide grip for city and light highway use. Real-world mileage is estimated at 50–55 kmpl, slightly lower than the SP125’s 65 kmpl due to its sportier tuning.

Pricing and Availability in India

While official pricing is set to be announced on 1 August 2025, industry estimates place the CB125 Hornet at ₹95,000–₹1,00,000 (ex-showroom), with on-road prices at ₹1,10,000–₹1,18,000, depending on the city. Bookings open on 1 August 2025 at Honda dealerships, with deliveries expected by mid-August or early September. The bike is available in a single variant with four color options, making it a premium yet competitive option compared to the SP125 (₹86,000–₹91,000).

How the CB125 Hornet Compares to Rivals

The CB125 Hornet takes on the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, Bajaj Pulsar N125, and Hero Glamour XTEC in the premium 125cc segment. Here’s a comparison:

Feature Honda CB125 Hornet TVS Raider 125 Hero Xtreme 125R Bajaj Pulsar N125 Engine 123.94cc, 11.14 PS 124.8cc, 11.38 PS 124.7cc, 11.5 PS 124.45cc, 11.8 PS Torque 11.2 Nm 11.2 Nm 10.5 Nm 11 Nm Suspension (Front) Golden USD forks Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Brakes (Front/Rear) Disc/Drum, ABS Disc/Drum Disc/Drum, ABS Disc/Drum Display 4.2-inch TFT LCD LCD LCD Price (Ex-Showroom, Est.) ₹95,000–₹1,00,000 ₹95,000 ₹95,000 ₹94,000

The CB125 Hornet’s USD forks, TFT display, and faster acceleration give it an edge in tech and performance, though rivals offer competitive pricing and power. X users in July 2025 noted the Hornet’s “premium hardware” as a standout over the Raider’s LCD display.

Who Should Buy the Honda CB125 Hornet?

The CB125 Hornet is ideal for: