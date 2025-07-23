Honda CB 125 Hornet Launch in India: Bookings Start 1 August 2025 – Full Specs & Features Revealed

Honda CB 125 Hornet Launch in India: A very big news is coming out for Indian bike lovers. Honda has recently offered to launch its new 125 cc segment bike in India. Yes, Honda is going to launch the CB 125cc Hornet in the Indian markets soon. This bike looks ready to compete with Hero’s Extreme 125r due to its attractive look, strong performance and sharp features. Booking of this bike will start in Indian markets from 1 August 2025.
However, as soon as the first glimpse is launched, people have become crazy about this bike and it is expected that as soon as the booking of this bike starts, it will get a bumper response. Let’s know about the specification of this bike in detail.
Technical Details of the Honda CB 125 Hornet bike
The engine in this bike is being made available 123.94 cc + 4 stroke, SI. With this, 5 speed gearboxes are being given in this bike. Talking about power, the power of this bike is going to be 11HP @ 7500rpm. The torque capacity of the bike has been fixed at 11.2hp @ 6000 rpm. The acceleration of the bike can be 0 to 60 kilometers per hour in 5.6 sec. It is also being said that it is going to prove to be the fastest motorcycle in the 125 cc segment.
Honda CB 125 Hornet Bike Design and Style Specifications
This bike is being given attractive twin LED headlamps along with LED DRL and high mounted turn indicators. Along with this, to make the side profile of the bike attractive, it is being provided with a shaped tank sporty muffler and muscle look. Talking about the color option of this bike, this bike is being given trendy colors like Pearl Siren Blue, Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue Sports, Red Pearl Siren Blue, Athlete Blue Metallic.
Features and Connectivity
This bike is being provided with a 4.2 inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity. The bike can be navigated through the ROADSYNC app. Along with this, SMS alert, music control support is also being provided. USB charging Type C port is also being provided in this bike. Apart from this, features like safety engine stop switch, side stand inhibitor have also been added to the bike.
Chassis and Handling
The suspension of this bike has been kept quite attractive than before. Rear five step adjustable monoshock is being given in the bike. The same 240MM petrol disc is being given in the front, 103MM drum in the rear, for safety. The bike’s tires are going to be tubeless. Overall, Honda CB 125 Hornet is not only a stylish bike but is also going to give a balanced and reliable riding experience. Overall, this bike is going to compete directly with the Hero Extreme 125r bike. Talking about the price of this bike, the CB 125 Hornet has not been announced yet for the Indian markets.
But according to the report, it is being estimated that its ex-showroom price will be around 95000 to 1.5 lakhs. However, there may be different prices for different variants, about which the situation will be clear as soon as the booking starts.