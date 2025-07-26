Hariyali Teej 2025 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat and Remedies

Hariyali Teej is considered to be a very sacred and important festival of Hinduism. This festival is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. This festival is mainly worshipped by women where women worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. On this day, women keep a Nirjala fast to wish for the happiness and peace of their husband and family. On this day, girls also fast and worship to get a suitable groom. In the year 2025, Hariyali Teej is falling on 27 July 2025, let us know the auspicious time and method of worship of this festival.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Date and Shubh muhurat

Hariyali Tithi is starting on 26 July 2025 at 10:41 pm. However, the date is ending on 27 July 2025 at 10:41 pm. In such a situation, according to the Udaya date, fasting and worship will be done on this date on 27 July 2025. The important worship time on this date is as follows

Brahma Muhurta from 4:40 to 5:30

Abhijit Muhurta from 12:55 in the afternoon

Amrit Kaal from 1:56 to 3:34 in the afternoon

Hariyali Teej 2025 Puja

Let us tell you that Rahu Kaal is going to be from 5:33pm to 7:15pm on this day, so worship is considered prohibited during this time. On the day of Hariyali Teej, offer Arghya after moonrise in the evening and break the fast by lighting a lamp in the morning the next day.

Do this special remedy on Hariyali Teej 2025

If you keep a Nirjala fast for the long life of your husband on the day of Hariyali Teej and offer 16 adornments to Goddess Parvati and chant Om Gauri Shankaray Namah 108 times, then you get the blessing of being a married woman.

Apart from this, chanting the Om Somay Namah mantra after offering Arghya to the moon on the night of Hariyali Teej gives the blessing of always being a married woman. On this day, if a childless couple sits under a neem or peepal tree and remembers Goddess Parvati, chants the Om Umay Namah mantra and offers raw milk to the peepal tree, then they get the happiness of having a child.

If the husband and wife worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva to end their quarrels on the day of Hariyali Teej and tie 5 betel nuts, some turmeric and rice in a red cloth and offer it to the Shivling, then all the troubles of the family go away.