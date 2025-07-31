UIDAI to Roll Out Facial Recognition for Aadhaar Based Services and Benefits: Facial recognition technology will be gradually implemented by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to confirm the recipients of ration distribution and employment guarantee programs. The change is meant to eventually offer facial recognition as a way to verify identity for all services linked to Aadhaar.

Across answers to inquiries from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding the operation and functioning of Aadhaar across the nation, this development was made public. Under the Anganwadi initiative, the government had earlier suggested using facial recognition to distribute benefits; the application has since been expanded to include ration stores and job programs.

The announcement was made during a PAC meeting by IT Secretary S. Krishna and UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra. Concern over reports that a sizable portion of Aadhaar holders are being refused government benefits because of biometric verification errors, particularly fingerprint mismatches, was voiced by PAC Chairman KC Venugopal. Venugopal questioned why services are being denied because of biometric inconsistencies, pointing to the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that Aadhaar is not required to receive benefits.

The matter was also brought up by BJP MP and PAC member Ravi Shankar Prasad, who pointed out other cases in which rations were refused due to fingerprints that were initially taken during Aadhaar enrollment not matching during verification.

The facial photograph taken at the time of Aadhaar enrolment will be kept in the Aadhar database under the new method. An individual’s identity would be digitally confirmed by comparing their live face image with the one that is stored in their Aadhaar records whenever they apply for government services or benefits or show their Aadhaar as identification. According to UIDAI, this technique will lessen exclusion because of biometric mismatches and stop Aadhaar from being misused.

The Delhi Secretariat and several airports already have facial recognition systems in place via the DigiYatra app. The circular also says that, in addition to the photograph taken for face authentication, telecom operators could take the person’s face image following a successful e-KYC authentication that is now not just a nevertheless shot in front of a digital camera.

A few days after UIDAI gave carrier vendors and corporations like banks and telecom organizations extra time, extending the cut-off date by way of one month to July 1, to fully implement the digital ID gadget and use it instead of Aadhaar numbers, it was decided to delay the implementation of the Face ID gadget. The delay is due to the authority’s desire to be completely ready for the rollout.

According to UIDAI, facial recognition would be permitted in addition to fingerprint, iris, or one-time password (OTP) verification of the Aadhaar holder’s details. In order to identify their identity and gain access to services, benefits, and subsidies, the agency intends to assist those who struggle with biometric verification because of age, handwriting, or worn-out fingerprints. When the new facility will be delivered to the authentication agencies is not disclosed.