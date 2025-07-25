EPFO New Rules 2025 From PF Transfer To Joint Declaration: EPFO ने किए 5 बड़े बदलाव, जानिए क्या बदल जाएगा

Epfo New Rules 2025 From Pf Transfer To Joint Declaration: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation- EPFO is making significant changes and updates in existing Services and methods to avail multiple services on the EPFO portal. These EPFO New Rules 2025 will enable the faster way to access PF services to the existing and new members of EPFO. If you are also working in private sector in India and contributing in your PF account then you should check all these EPF New Guidelines 2025 which will help you to understand the new method and features of the EPFO portal to access EPFO services easily.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation- EPFO is responsible agency in India To manage the monthly contribution of the employees working in private sector for their pension and retirement life. The authority is issuing the Universal account number- UAN to all their members who are contributing in the EPFO. it is important to have the UAN number to access all the online services available on the EPF website.

The government is strengthening the UAN number with more powers where users now can only use the UAN number to apply and access multiple services on the EPFO account. These all changes are implemented from 2025 you can check all of them in this article to understand EPFO new rules for EPF users.

Epfo New Rules 2025 From PF Transfer To Joint Declaration

Easier Profile Updates using UAN

New PF Rules Effective 2025: Contributors were previously required to get approval from there employer to update the EPF profile. But now the government is allowing all the users who have UAN and their specific password to login on the EPFO dashboard, to update their EPFO Profile personal details of during Name of the applicant, date of birth, joining information and other details. You can update the following details easily without getting any approval from your employer or uploading your documents:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Nationality

Parents’ names

Marital status

Spouse’s name

Date of joining job

There is an exception to those users who are members of EPFO before October 2017, to get approval from their employer to update these details.

Automatic PF transfer

Employees face the problem of transferring their PF from the previous company to the new company. They were required to have approval from the previous employed to change the job and were also required to get approval from the new employer to transfer the PF account in their company.

But now if your UAN is updated and linked with your Aadhar card then you are not required to get approval from your employers to transfer your PF account in the new company. We only need to update your details through login on the dashboard and authority will automatically verify your details accordingly.

Joint Declaration in PF

The department is offering joint declaration – JD option to those individuals who want to correct their personal details in the profile available on EPFO. Earlier, employees were required to appear in the department physically to submit the application form to correct their personal details with a huge list of documents to verify details okay applicant.

But now the government is allowing those individuals whose UAN is linked with an Aadhar card to correct their personal details through online mode without any physical visit in a department. However if your account is not linked with Aadhar then you can easily link it within few minutes and after that access this service.

EPFO Pension Scheme Update 2025

The department is providing an opportunity to get a monthly pension under the new Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS). This program is implemented from first January 2025 which will now send the pension amount of the beneficiary in their bank account directly. Earlier the organisation was sending the payment through Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) between regional offices.

But now the centralised Pension Payment system is releasing the Pension Payment to any bank account in the country according to the need of the applicant. Apart from this if the payment of the pensioner is mistakenly sent to the Pension Payment order regional office, then it will directly be refunded to the authority and pensioners will receive the payment again in their bank account.

If you are earning a high income then the department is providing a new option to enroll for a high pension program according to your salary. You can opt the high pension contribution and pay more to receive more benefits after retirement.

