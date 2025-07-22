E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025: Apply Online for SC, ST, OBC & Minority Welfare Schemes at esamajkalyan.gujarat.gov.in

E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025: has been began by the Government of Gujarat to give many advantages to the people who are from the minority category such as SC and Development Castes or belonging to the socially and economically backward castes. Through E-Samaj Kalyan Yojana, people from the Gujrat state can take benefits of all the state government schemes just sitting at home. To apply for the different government schemes they do not have to go outside of their house and by applying online they can save their time and money.

To apply for the various schemes the citizens are required to visit the official portal which is esamajkalyan.gujarat.gov.in by using their mobile or laptop. Through the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025, the citizens of Gujarat state can apply online for many schemes such as – Palak Mata Pita Yojana, Awas Yojana and Kunwar Bai Nu Mameru Scheme etc. without visiting any government offices.

Objectives of E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

As we all know that the government is approaching everyone to go with digital work and aware the citizens about the digital plateform. The application process of various schemes has been made available online by the government to make the benefits of the schemes easily accessible. Similarly, the E-Social Welfare Portal has been dispatched by the Government of Gujarat, in which the process of schemes related to different departments has been made available online.

The main objective of this portal is to ensure economic reforms in rural and urban areas, so that all citizens of the state will become empowered and self-reliant. Through this portal, all the citizens of the state of Gujarat can get the benefits of the schemes being launched by the Gujarat government sitting at home, this will save both their time and money.

Beneficiary Class through the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

Through the E Samaj Kalyan Portal, many citizens from different sections can take the benefit from the Government of Gujarat, all these classes are as follows:-

Citizens from Socially and Economically backward classes

People from Minority community

All the people who are physically and mentally handicapped.

All the people wo belongs to Scheduled caste and Developing castes.

List of Departments Under the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

As we all know that on the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025, Gujrat Government dispatched many schemes. So here we are providing the list of several departments which included in this portal.

SC Welfare Director

Developmental Caste Welfare Director

Social Defence Director

Gujarat Safai Kamdar Vikas Nigam

Required Eligibility Criteria for the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

As we all know that the E-Samaj Kalyan Yojana 2025 has been began only for the citizens of the reserved/minority section, the interested citizens who want to take the advantage of this scheme must have to fullfill given eligibility criteria. Under this scheme, only the deprived, SC / ST and backward class citizens are eligible to apply.

The permanent citizen of the Gujrat state will be eligible to apply.

Required Documents under the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

The candidate should have their BPL certificate, College id proof and Recent passport size photograph, Residential certificate. The candidate should have SC caste certificate, Voter ID Card, Domicile Certificate, and Income certificate. The candidate should have Aadhaar Card, Educational documents, Caste certificate, Bank statement, Bank passbook, and Physically Handicapped Certificate.

Know the Online Application Procedure to Apply Under E-Samaj Kalyan Portal 2025

All the citizens of the Gujrat state will to visit the E-Samaj Kalyan Portal, to complete the Gujarat e-Samaj Kalyan registration process. Citizen can complete the registration process by following the simple steps.

First of all, you have to go through the link https://esamajkalyan.gujarat.gov.in/ of e-Samaj Kalyan Portal.

of e-Samaj Kalyan Portal. Now, on the homepage, you have to click on the “Please register here as a first time user” link.

After that, on the new page you have to fill the asked information such as- Name, Aadhar card number, Gender, Caste, DOB etc and then click on the “register” option.

After this, you have to hit on the “Registration for NGO users” option.

Again you are required to fill the necessary information and then hit the “Register” option.

After this, the registration process will be done.

Now, by entering the username, password and given captcha code, you can login to e-Samaj Kalyan Gujarat Portal.

After login, you have to choose the scheme under which you are interested to apply, and then you can apply online under that scheme.

Know the Online Procedure to View Application Status Under E Samaj Kalyan Portal

First of all, you have to go through the link https://esamajkalyan.gujarat.gov.in/ of e-Samaj Kalyan Portal.

Now on the homepage, you have to click on the “Your Application Status” option. After that, you will have to fill necessary information such as application number and date of birth etc. Then, your application status will be displayed on the screen. So in this way, you can check the your application status under E Samaj Kalyan Gujarat.