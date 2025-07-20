दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय DU UG First Allotment List 2025 जारी, जांचे अपना नाम

DU UG First Allotment List 2025 Released: A big relief news is coming for the students who are eagerly waiting for admission in DU undergraduate courses. Delhi University has released DU UG Admission List 2025 under the Link of Delhi University UG First Allotment List 2025 on its official website on 19th July 2025 at 5:00 pm.

This Delhi University UG 1st Allotment List 2025 has been released on Delhi University’s CSAS portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in. All those students who were eagerly waiting for this list can get the details of the list by visiting the DU official website. As we all know, after 12th, students were waiting for the Delhi University undergraduate allotment list 2025 to be released by Delhi University for admission in undergraduate courses.

In such a situation, this wait of the students is now over. Now the names of the selected students have been released in the Delhi University Undergraduate First Allotment List 2025 to fill 71,642 seats in 69 colleges of Delhi University. About 2.3 lakh applications were received for these seats. After this, seats have been allotted on the basis of score, option and reservation and the candidates who got the best score in the Delhi University UG admission 2025 first allotment list 2025 have been given priority.

DU UG First Allotment List 2025 Released at admission.uod.ac.in

As we told, the name of the students has been included in this list on the basis of CUET UG 2025 score. This DU Admission list 2025 has been released on the basis of score, option and reservation of the students.

In such a situation, such students whose CUET UG score was very good have been given priority in this Delhi University UG Seat Allotment List 2025 . In this list, seats have also been fixed according to SC / ST / OBC / EWS / PWD / Sindhi / Dalit / Scheduled Caste and other quotas.

How to Download Delhi University UG First Allotment List 2025 PDF Online?

All those students who want to see this DU UG Admission 2025 First Allotment List can download the Delhi University UG Admission List 2025 by visiting this official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in. First of all they have to go to this Delhi University official website.

On the official website, students have to click on the DU UG Admission CSAS Allotment List 2025. After clicking here, they have to enter their CUET application number and password to login. As soon as the login process is completed, the allotment rank and college list appears in front of them in PDF format. Students can download this PDF list and check their name here.

DU UG 1st Merit List 2025 Next Steps

As we told, the Delhi University UG Admission 2025 first allotment list has been released by DU UG on the official website. This CSAS DU UG 2025 First Seat Allotment list is available on the official website from 5:00 pm on July 19. If the name of the students is in this DU UG Admission Portal 2025 First Round Allotment List, then they have to choose the ACCEPT option from 5:00 pm on July 19 to 5:00 pm on July 21.

The online verification process will be conducted by the college between July 19 and 22, in which one has to participate. After this, the seat has to be confirmed by paying the fee on 23rd July.

What To Do If The Name Does Not Appear In The First List?

If the student’s name does not appear in the Delhi University 2025 First Merit List for UG Courses, then he can wait for the second round. This DU UG Admission List 2025 will be released by 5:00 pm on 28 July 2025, for which the candidates will have to accept the request by 30 July 2025.

Let us tell you that this year DU has decided to release the admission.uod.ac.in 2025 list under a special strategy in which only 30 to 50% of the seats will be filled in the Delhi University UG first counseling round 2025.