DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025 Soon: Check Vacant Seat Details and Key Dates

DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025 : Hey there, future DU students! If you’re eagerly waiting for the Delhi University (DU) UG 3rd Merit List for 2025, you’re in the right place. The admission season is in full swing, and with the third merit list just around the corner, there’s a lot to unpack. Whether you’re hoping to snag a seat in one of DU’s prestigious colleges or just curious about the process, this guide has got you covered.

What’s the DU UG 3rd Merit List All About?

First things first, let’s break down what the DU UG 3rd Merit List is. Delhi University, one of India’s top universities, conducts its undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores. The university releases multiple merit lists to allocate seats across its 69 colleges and departments, offering around 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) for 1,559 program-college combinations. The third merit list, expected in August 2025, is the third round of seat allocations for candidates who didn’t secure a seat in the first or second rounds or are seeking an upgrade to a higher-preference course or college.

This year, over 62,000 students were allotted seats in the first round, with 16,126 freezing their seats and 43,741 opting for upgrades. The second round saw 24,869 fresh allocations and 27,554 upgrades. If seats remain vacant after the third round, DU will conduct a spot admission round, giving even more candidates a chance to join. The third merit list is a big deal for those still waiting to secure their dream course, so let’s dive into the details to help you navigate this crucial phase.

Highlights of DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025

Here’s a quick overview of the key details for the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025:

Aspect Details Admission Process DU UG Admission 2025 via CSAS Portal Conducting Body University of Delhi (DU) Total Seats ~71,600 (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges 3rd Merit List Release Expected in August 2025 (exact date TBD) Vacant Seats List Released on July 24, 2025 for Round 2; Round 3 expected in September 2025 Preference Reorder Window July 24, 2025 (5:00 PM) – July 25, 2025 (4:59 PM) for Round 2; TBD for Round 3 Seat Acceptance Deadline TBD (likely 2–3 days after 3rd merit list release) Fee Payment Deadline TBD (likely 3–4 days after seat acceptance) Application Fee ₹100 for ECA/Sports quota; course-specific fees vary Eligibility CUET UG 2025 scores, 50% in 10+2 for CUET eligibility Official Website admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in

When Will the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025 Be Released?

The University of Delhi is expected to release the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025 in August 2025, though the exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Based on the schedule for the first two rounds, we can expect it around mid-to-late August, likely between August 10–20, 2025. The first merit list was released on July 19, 2025, and the second on July 28, 2025, with a consistent gap of about 9–10 days between rounds. Keep an eye on the official DU CSAS portal (admission.uod.ac.in) for the latest announcements. The university typically posts updates under the “Latest Notifications” section, so check there regularly to stay in the loop.

If you’re waiting for the third merit list, you’re likely one of the candidates who didn’t get a seat in the first two rounds or opted for an upgrade. The third list will include fresh allotments and upgrades based on vacant seats and your CUET UG 2025 scores. If seats remain unfilled after this round, DU will announce a spot admission round, so don’t lose hope if you miss out this time.

How to Check the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025

Checking the third merit list is straightforward, and it’s all done online. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official DU CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in or the main DU website at du.ac.in.

Go to the “Latest Notifications” or “UG Admissions 2025” section on the homepage.

Look for the “DU Third Merit List 2025” link.

Click the link to view the college-wise merit list in PDF format.

Search for your name or CUET application number (use Ctrl+F or Command+F for quick search).

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The merit list will include details like your name, CUET application number, program name, college, and rank. If you’re allotted a seat, you’ll need to log in to your CSAS dashboard with your CUET credentials to accept it. Don’t worry about needing extra login details for the PDF—it’s publicly available without any credentials.

Vacant Seat Details for DU UG 2025

Vacant seats are the heart of the third merit list, as they determine which programs and colleges still have openings. The DU Vacant Seats List for Round 2 was released on July 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM, showing the remaining seats after the first round’s 62,000+ allocations. While the exact number of vacant seats for Round 3 hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected to be released in early September 2025, based on the pattern of previous rounds. You can find the Round 3 vacant seats list on admission.uod.ac.in under the “Vacant Seats” section, typically in PDF format.

In the first round, DU allocated seats to over 62,000 students, with 16,126 freezing their seats and 43,741 opting for upgrades. The second round saw 24,869 fresh allocations and 27,554 upgrades. The third round will focus on filling remaining seats, prioritizing candidates based on their CUET scores and updated preferences. If you didn’t get a seat yet, the vacant seats list will help you gauge your chances for your preferred course or college. For example, popular colleges like Miranda House or St. Stephen’s may have fewer vacant seats, while others might offer more opportunities.

To check the vacant seats:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in. Go to the “Vacant Seats” section. Download the college-wise vacant seats PDF for Round 3 (expected in September 2025). Review the list to see available programs and colleges.

After the Round 2 vacant seats list was released, DU opened a preference reorder window from July 24 (5:00 PM) to July 25 (4:59 PM), 2025, allowing candidates to adjust their course and college preferences based on available seats. A similar window is expected before the third merit list, so stay ready to update your choices on the CSAS portal.

Dates for DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025

Timing is everything in the DU admission process. Here’s a rundown of the key dates based on the 2025 schedule so far, with estimates for the third round:

First Merit List Release : July 19, 2025

: July 19, 2025 First Round Seat Acceptance : July 19–21, 2025

: July 19–21, 2025 First Round Fee Payment Deadline : July 23, 2025

: July 23, 2025 Round 2 Vacant Seats List : July 24, 2025

: July 24, 2025 Preference Reorder Window (Round 2) : July 24 (5:00 PM) – July 25 (4:59 PM), 2025

: July 24 (5:00 PM) – July 25 (4:59 PM), 2025 Second Merit List Release : July 28, 2025

: July 28, 2025 Second Round Seat Acceptance : July 28–30, 2025

: July 28–30, 2025 Second Round Fee Payment Deadline : July 31, 2025

: July 31, 2025 Round 3 Vacant Seats List : Expected September 2025

: Expected September 2025 Third Merit List Release : Expected August 2025 (likely mid-to-late August)

: Expected August 2025 (likely mid-to-late August) Third Round Seat Acceptance : TBD (likely 2–3 days after merit list release)

: TBD (likely 2–3 days after merit list release) Third Round Fee Payment Deadline : TBD (likely 3–4 days after seat acceptance)

: TBD (likely 3–4 days after seat acceptance) Spot Admission Round (if seats remain): Expected September 2025

These dates are based on official announcements and patterns from the first two rounds. Check admission.uod.ac.in regularly for exact dates, as they’ll be confirmed closer to the time.

Eligibility Criteria for DU UG 2025

To be eligible for the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025, you need to meet the following criteria:

CUET UG 2025 Scores : Admission is based on your CUET UG 2025 scores. You need at least 60% marks in the CUET exam to be competitive, though cut-offs vary by college and program.

: Admission is based on your CUET UG 2025 scores. You need at least 60% marks in the CUET exam to be competitive, though cut-offs vary by college and program. 10+2 Qualification : You must have passed your 10+2 exam with at least 50% marks to be eligible for CUET. Class 12 marks don’t directly impact DU admissions, but they’re a prerequisite for CUET.

: You must have passed your 10+2 exam with at least 50% marks to be eligible for CUET. Class 12 marks don’t directly impact DU admissions, but they’re a prerequisite for CUET. CSAS Registration : You must have registered for DU’s CSAS UG 2025-26 in Phase 1 and completed preference filling in Phase 2. Over 2,45,287 candidates registered for Phase 1, with 1,83,543 completing Phase 2.

: You must have registered for DU’s CSAS UG 2025-26 in Phase 1 and completed preference filling in Phase 2. Over 2,45,287 candidates registered for Phase 1, with 1,83,543 completing Phase 2. Program-Specific Requirements: Each program has specific subject requirements (e.g., for B.A. Political Science, you need one language from List A + two subjects from List B1 + one from List B1/B2). Check the DU eligibility criteria on admission.uod.ac.in to ensure your CUET subjects align.

If you’re applying for supernumerary seats (e.g., ECA, Sports, Single Girl Child, or Orphan), additional criteria apply. For ECA/Sports, there’s a 25% weightage on CUET scores and 75% on certificates/trials. The third merit list considers only candidates who applied via CSAS and weren’t allotted seats in earlier rounds or are seeking upgrades.

Payment Details: Application Fee and Admission Fee

Application Fee

The CSAS application fee for DU UG 2025 was minimal:

General/OBC/EWS : ₹250 (for UR candidates).

: ₹250 (for UR candidates). SC/ST/PwBD : ₹100.

: ₹100. ECA/Sports Quota: Additional ₹100 per quota.

This fee was paid during the CSAS Phase 1 registration (closed earlier in 2025). If you’re in the third merit list, you don’t need to pay another application fee unless you’re applying for supernumerary quotas in later rounds.

Admission Fee

Once you’re allotted a seat in the third merit list, you’ll need to pay the college-specific admission fee to secure it. The fee varies by program and college, typically ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per year, depending on the course (e.g., B.A. vs. B.Sc. Hons) and college infrastructure. For example:

B.A. Programs : ₹10,000–₹20,000/year (e.g., at colleges like Hindu or Hansraj).

: ₹10,000–₹20,000/year (e.g., at colleges like Hindu or Hansraj). B.Sc. Hons : ₹20,000–₹40,000/year (e.g., at Miranda House or St. Stephen’s).

: ₹20,000–₹40,000/year (e.g., at Miranda House or St. Stephen’s). B.Com Hons: ₹15,000–₹30,000/year.

Exact fees will be listed on your CSAS dashboard after seat allocation. The fee payment deadline for the third round is expected to be 3–4 days after seat acceptance, likely in late August 2025. Payment is made online via the CSAS portal using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Missing the deadline means your seat is forfeited, so set a reminder

What Happens After the 3rd Merit List?

If you’re allotted a seat in the third merit list, here’s what to do:

Log in to CSAS Portal: Use your CUET application number and password to access your dashboard at admission.uod.ac.in. Accept the Seat: Click “Accept” within the seat acceptance window (likely 2–3 days after the merit list release). Document Verification: Upload required documents (10+2 certificate, CUET scorecard, category certificate, etc.) for college verification. Colleges will approve your seat within 2–3 days. Pay the Admission Fee: Complete the payment online to confirm your admission. Freeze or Upgrade: You can freeze your seat if you’re happy with it or opt for an upgrade in the next round (if available). Note: Upgrades aren’t allowed in spot rounds.

If you don’t get a seat in the third round, don’t lose hope. DU will release a vacant seats list for Round 3 in September 2025, followed by a spot admission round if seats remain. In the spot round, you can select only one program, and there’s no option to upgrade or withdraw.

Conclusion: DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025

The DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025 is your ticket to joining one of India’s most prestigious universities. With the list expected in August 2025 and vacant seats details coming in September, now’s the time to stay proactive. Check the CSAS portal regularly, keep your documents ready, and update your preferences wisely to boost your chances. Whether you’re dreaming of studying at Miranda House, Hansraj, or another DU college, this is your moment to shine.

FAQs about DU UG 3rd Merit List 2025