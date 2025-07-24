DU UG 2nd Merit List 2025 on 28 July: Check Vacant Seat Details and Key Dates

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2025 on 28 July: The admission process for admission in UG courses in Delhi University is being completed rapidly. Recently, DU released the first allotment list for this admission process of 2025-26. First list was released on July 19, the students whose name was in this list were required to accept the seat between July 19 and 21 to accept the seat. Let us tell you that despite the allotment of 80015 seats under Seat Acceptance, only 17,702 students have confirmed this seat. And the rest are still vacant.
To fill these seats, DU has released the list of vacant seats. The complete details of this list have been released on the official website of Delhi University. DU UG 2ND LIST will come on 28th July. As we said, despite the release of the first list for admission in undergraduate courses by Delhi University, many seats are still lying vacant. In such a situation, the list of remaining seats of the first list has been updated on 24th July at Delhi University and students are being given the opportunity to fill the priority choice from 24th July to 25th July.
If the students missed this process, now the second list will be released directly on 28th July 2025 and these remaining vacant seats will also be added to the second list.
For information, let us tell you that even after the first round, such seats which have not been filled yet, that is, students who have got a seat in the first list but are not accepting it, are not depositing the fees or have canceled their admission, the seats left by all of them are still lying vacant. In such a situation, Delhi University has started the process of reclaiming these seats and has requested the students to visit the official website as soon as possible and re-fill the seat priority by 25 July 2025.
If the students do not re-fill the priority by visiting the official website on the stipulated date, then the remaining seats will be added to the second list. The second list will be released on 28 July 2025 at 5:00 pm. After the second list is released, students will have to accept the seats from 28 July to 30 July. They will have to complete the verification process by 31 July and deposit the fees by 1 August. After the release of the second list, if other seats remain vacant, then the process of the third round will be started, otherwise spot rounds will be held and admission will be ensured.
These lists are released by Delhi University on the basis of cut off ranking. In such a situation, those students who score more than the cut off marks are included in the first list. After this the list of Round 2 will be issued. However, if students miss out on claiming this list for any reason, then their seat is included in the next list. In such a situation, students are requested to go to the official website in time, accept the seat, complete the formalities and get their seat reserved. If the students do not do this, then these seats of the students will be added to the next list.