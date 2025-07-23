Delhi Free Laptop Scheme 2025, Class 10th Students, Check How to Get Free I7 Laptops

Delhi Free Laptop Scheme 2025: Today’s era is completely digital and an era of innovation. In such a situation, school education is also becoming completely digital. Improving this thinking further, the Delhi government has recently started a very important scheme under which the Delhi government is going to provide free laptops to the meritorious students of Delhi. Yes, the Delhi government will select about 1200 meritorious students of Delhi and give them free laptops. Along with this, Information and Communication Techniques Lab will be established in all government schools.
As we told, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recently taken an important decision and announced that 1200 such students of Delhi will be selected who have scored excellent marks in 10th and they will be given free i7 laptops. Also, 175 ICT labs will be opened in government schools of Delhi. The Delhi State Government has set a budget of Rs 8 crore for the distribution of free laptops. These laptops will be given only to the students who have scored excellent marks in 10th, for this the Delhi government has started the work of preparing the list.
Apart from this, the Delhi government has selected 175 such government schools where ICT labs will be set up. Under this lab, 40 computers will be installed which will be in accordance with CBSE standards. These computers will further strengthen digital education in all schools. Computer based education will be provided to the students under this entire process. However, earlier in Delhi, the AAP government had also talked about setting up ICT labs in all government schools, but the lab was not established and the children were deprived of computer education.
Which Students Get Delhi Free Laptop Scheme 2025?
Let us tell you that the Delhi State Government has announced to give free i7 laptops to the students. These laptops will be given to those students who have scored the highest marks in the 10th board examination. Students who are studying in schools run under the Delhi Government and have passed class 10th in the year 2024-25, there will be no discrimination of any kind of caste, religion or income group under this scheme. Students will be selected only on the basis of the results of the students. A total of 1200 students will be selected on the basis of merit and they will be provided free i7 laptops.
What Will Be The Benefit Of The New Education Policy Of Delhi Government?
With this new education policy of Delhi Government, students will get free laptops and they will get a chance to study in these special ICT labs. Students will now be able to study online. Due to these labs in colleges and schools, students will be able to learn coding, digital design, video editing etc. at the initial level. Training facilities will also be provided for teachers through this lab so that the quality of education of teachers can be improved. Along with this, government schools will also be provided resources similar to private schools so that children from poor areas can also get technical access.