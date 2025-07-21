DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 – Check Flat Prices, Locations & Discounts via E-Auction

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: In the upcoming month, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is ready to introduce its top-quality Housing Scheme 2025. On July 11, a DDA meeting led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the plan in its entirety. A significant reduction in amalgamation fees for commercial properties was also made by the authority, which lowered the current 10% circle rate to just 1%.

Under this DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025, the DDA will offer around 250 residential apartments and car/scooter garages at top-rate places across Delhi through e-auction. A senior DDA reliable said, “This scheme is any other key step toward making Delhi an international-class metropolis, with top-exceptional urban infrastructure, inclusive housing alternatives, and a balanced environment.”

Across 7,500 units, it provides a 15% discount on EWS, MIG, and HIG apartments and a 25% discount on LIG apartments. More than 850 apartments have been sold as of June 28, with 630 of the sales occurring in Narela alone.

The goal of this modification is to increase Delhi’s competitiveness in the National Capital Region (NCR) and bring DDA’s property valuation closer to market reality. Developers have long cited the glaring disparity in regulatory costs between Delhi and its surrounding cities as a primary justification for project relocation, according to the DDA.

Under DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025, there are 250 housing units as well as garages for cars and scooters

Flat Location

The Premium Housing Scheme will provide apartments and parking spaces in some of Delhi’s most desirable neighbourhoods, such as:

39 HIG apartments inside the Pocket 9B Jasola, Sector 19B Dwarka, and Vasant Kunj

inside the Pocket 9B Jasola, Sector 19B Dwarka, and Vasant Kunj 48 MIG apartments at the Pitampura, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, and Nand Nagri

at the Pitampura, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, and Nand Nagri 22 LIG apartments at the Rohini

at the Rohini 66 EHS apartments at the Pocket nine, Nasirpur, Dwarka

at the Pocket nine, Nasirpur, Dwarka two-SFS category-second flats: Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, and Sector 18

Parking centers encompass 51 scooter garages on Mall Street and Ashok Vihar and sixteen automobile garages in Pitampura.

The plan, which was approved on July 11 at a meeting presided over by Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, calls for e-auction to distribute 177 residential apartments for middle- and lower-income groups as well as roughly 67 garages.

DDA Premium Housing Prices

Depending on the category, the reserve prices will change; an e-auction will be used to decide the final pricing. Here are the estimated starting prices:

Rs 1.6 cr. to Rs 2.5 cr. for HIG flats

Among Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.5 cr. for MIG residences

LIG flats cost from Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh

SFS category II apartments cost between Rs 90 and Rs 1 crore.

Flats with EHS: Rs 38.7 lakh

Garages for cars and motorcycles costing between Rs 3.1 lakh and Rs 43 lakh

The DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 intends to serve purchasers looking for well-connected and superior urban living in the center of the capital by emphasizing prime locations, offering flexible pricing, and improving facilities. According to the official, the plan is just one more important step in DDA’s continuous efforts to make Delhi a world-class city with first-rate urban infrastructure, inclusive housing alternatives, and a balanced environment.