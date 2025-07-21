DAAD Scholarships 2026:  Application Process | Fully Funded

DAAD Scholarships 2026: If you’re looking to study in Germany with a scholarship in 2026, the DAAD Scholarship is one of the best opportunities available for international students. This fully funded program allows you to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree at some of the top universities in Germany. In this comprehensive guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about the DAAD scholarship 2026-2027, including its benefits, eligibility, required documents, and the complete application procedure.

What is the DAAD Scholarship 2026?

The Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded German scholarship program aimed at supporting students from developing and newly industrialized countries. It is available for Master’s and PhD programs across a wide range of disciplines at German public universities.

Program Level: Master’s / Doctoral (PhD)
Host Country: Germany
Funding Organization: DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service)
Coverage: Fully Funded
Scholarship Year: 2026-2027

Benefits For DAAD Scholarships 2026

Selected candidates will receive generous financial support through the DAAD Scholarship 2026.

  • €992 monthly stipend for Master’s students
  • €1,400 monthly stipend for PhD candidates
  • Health, accident, and personal liability insurance
  • Travel allowance (unless covered by home country)
  • One-time study allowance

Additional Benefits

  • Monthly rent subsidy (if applicable)
  • Monthly allowance for accompanying family members

Fields of Study Covered

DAAD supports a wide variety of disciplines. Below are some of the eligible fields:

  • Economic Sciences / Business Administration / Political Economics
  • Development Cooperation
  • Engineering and Related Sciences
  • Mathematics
  • Regional and Urban Planning
  • Natural and Environmental Sciences
  • Medicine / Public Health
  • Social Sciences / Education / Law
  • Agricultural and Forest Sciences
  • Media Studies
  • Art, Design, Language and Cultural Studies

Eligibility Criteria For DAAD Scholarships 2026

To qualify for the DAAD Scholarship, you must: Be from a developing or newly industrialized country (see eligible countries list) Hold a Bachelor’s degree (4 years) or Master’s degree in a relevant field Have at least two years of full-time professional experience after completing your undergraduate degree. Provide proof of English or German language proficiency:

  • IELTS/TOEFL (for English-taught programs)

  • TestDaF/DSH (for German-taught programs)
  • Demonstrate a development-related motivation and show a willingness to contribute to the development of your home country after completing your studies

Required Documents for DAAD Scholarships 2026

When applying for the DAAD scholarship, prepare the following documents:

  1. Signed DAAD Application Form (with current date)
  2. Curriculum Vitae (CV) – in Europass format (dated and signed)
  3. Motivation Letter (max. 2 pages, signed and dated)
    1. If applying for multiple programs (max 3), submit one combined motivation letter.
  4. Letter of Recommendation from current employer (on letterhead, signed, with official stamp)
  5. Employment Certificate(s) – proving at least 2 years of work experience
  6. Language Proficiency Certificate (IELTS/TOEFL or TestDaF/DSH)
  7. Certified Copies of Academic Degrees and Transcripts
  8. APS Certificate (only for applicants from China)

Application Process Step-by-Step of DAAD Scholarships 2026

Step 1: Choose Courses

You may apply for up to three postgraduate programs. Prioritize them clearly in the DAAD application form.

Step 2: Submit Applications to Universities

Send your complete application (with all required documents) directly to the universities offering your selected programs.

Step 3: University Review

Universities will review applications and nominate shortlisted candidates to the DAAD for scholarship consideration.

Step 4: DAAD Portal Upload

If you are nominated, DAAD will get in touch with you and request that you upload your supporting documentation to the DAAD portal.

Step 5: Final Selection & Notification

The final decision is made by DAAD, which then notifies the chosen candidates.

Important: Always keep PDF copies of all documents ready for quick upload if shortlisted.

FAQs about DAAD Scholarships 2026

DAAD Scholarship 2026 Deadline

Application deadlines vary by university and program. Typically, they fall between August and October 2025 for the 2026 intake. You can find specific deadlines on the official DAAD Scholarship Database.

Can I apply without work experience?

No. You must have at least 2 years of professional experience after your Bachelor’s degree.

Is IELTS/TOEFL mandatory?

Yes, for English-taught programs. Institutional TOEFL is not accepted. Check individual university requirements.

Can I apply if I already have a Master’s degree?

Yes, if you’re applying for a PhD program or another Master’s program that is development-related and relevant to your career.

Is there an age limit?

No official age limit, but your academic and professional profile must align with the program’s expectations.

Do I need to pay any application fees?

No, DAAD applications are free of charge.

