DAAD Scholarships 2026:  Application Process | Fully Funded

DAAD Scholarships 2026: If you’re looking to study in Germany with a scholarship in 2026, the DAAD Scholarship is one of the best opportunities available for international students. This fully funded program allows you to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree at some of the top universities in Germany. In this comprehensive guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about the DAAD scholarship 2026-2027, including its benefits, eligibility, required documents, and the complete application procedure.

What is the DAAD Scholarship 2026?

The Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded German scholarship program aimed at supporting students from developing and newly industrialized countries. It is available for Master’s and PhD programs across a wide range of disciplines at German public universities.

Program Level: Master’s / Doctoral (PhD)

Host Country: Germany

Funding Organization: DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service)

Coverage: Fully Funded

Scholarship Year: 2026-2027

Benefits For DAAD Scholarships 2026

Selected candidates will receive generous financial support through the DAAD Scholarship 2026.

€992 monthly stipend for Master’s students

€1,400 monthly stipend for PhD candidates

Health, accident, and personal liability insurance

Travel allowance (unless covered by home country)

One-time study allowance

Additional Benefits

Monthly rent subsidy (if applicable)

Monthly allowance for accompanying family members

Fields of Study Covered

DAAD supports a wide variety of disciplines. Below are some of the eligible fields:

Economic Sciences / Business Administration / Political Economics

Development Cooperation

Engineering and Related Sciences

Mathematics

Regional and Urban Planning

Natural and Environmental Sciences

Medicine / Public Health

Social Sciences / Education / Law

Agricultural and Forest Sciences

Media Studies

Art, Design, Language and Cultural Studies

Eligibility Criteria For DAAD Scholarships 2026

To qualify for the DAAD Scholarship, you must: Be from a developing or newly industrialized country (see eligible countries list) Hold a Bachelor’s degree (4 years) or Master’s degree in a relevant field Have at least two years of full-time professional experience after completing your undergraduate degree. Provide proof of English or German language proficiency:

IELTS/TOEFL (for English-taught programs)

TestDaF/DSH (for German-taught programs)

Demonstrate a development-related motivation and show a willingness to contribute to the development of your home country after completing your studies

Required Documents for DAAD Scholarships 2026

When applying for the DAAD scholarship, prepare the following documents:

Signed DAAD Application Form (with current date) Curriculum Vitae (CV) – in Europass format (dated and signed) Motivation Letter (max. 2 pages, signed and dated) If applying for multiple programs (max 3), submit one combined motivation letter. Letter of Recommendation from current employer (on letterhead, signed, with official stamp) Employment Certificate(s) – proving at least 2 years of work experience Language Proficiency Certificate (IELTS/TOEFL or TestDaF/DSH) Certified Copies of Academic Degrees and Transcripts APS Certificate (only for applicants from China)

Application Process Step-by-Step of DAAD Scholarships 2026

Step 1: Choose Courses

You may apply for up to three postgraduate programs. Prioritize them clearly in the DAAD application form.

Step 2: Submit Applications to Universities

Send your complete application (with all required documents) directly to the universities offering your selected programs.

Step 3: University Review

Universities will review applications and nominate shortlisted candidates to the DAAD for scholarship consideration.

Step 4: DAAD Portal Upload

If you are nominated, DAAD will get in touch with you and request that you upload your supporting documentation to the DAAD portal.

Step 5: Final Selection & Notification

The final decision is made by DAAD, which then notifies the chosen candidates.

Important: Always keep PDF copies of all documents ready for quick upload if shortlisted.

FAQs about DAAD Scholarships 2026