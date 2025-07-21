DAAD Scholarships 2026:  Application Process | Fully Funded

DAAD Scholarships 2026: If you’re looking to study in Germany with a scholarship in 2026, the DAAD Scholarship is one of the best opportunities available for international students. This fully funded program allows you to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree at some of the top universities in Germany. In this comprehensive guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about the DAAD scholarship 2026-2027, including its benefits, eligibility, required documents, and the complete application procedure.
What is the DAAD Scholarship 2026?
The Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded German scholarship program aimed at supporting students from developing and newly industrialized countries. It is available for Master’s and PhD programs across a wide range of disciplines at German public universities.
Program Level: Master’s / Doctoral (PhD)
Host Country: Germany
Funding Organization: DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service)
Coverage: Fully Funded
Scholarship Year: 2026-2027
Benefits For DAAD Scholarships 2026
Selected candidates will receive generous financial support through the DAAD Scholarship 2026.
- €992 monthly stipend for Master’s students
- €1,400 monthly stipend for PhD candidates
- Health, accident, and personal liability insurance
- Travel allowance (unless covered by home country)
- One-time study allowance
Additional Benefits
- Monthly rent subsidy (if applicable)
- Monthly allowance for accompanying family members
$1064 Disability Support Pension 2025
Fields of Study Covered
DAAD supports a wide variety of disciplines. Below are some of the eligible fields:
- Economic Sciences / Business Administration / Political Economics
- Development Cooperation
- Engineering and Related Sciences
- Mathematics
- Regional and Urban Planning
- Natural and Environmental Sciences
- Medicine / Public Health
- Social Sciences / Education / Law
- Agricultural and Forest Sciences
- Media Studies
- Art, Design, Language and Cultural Studies
Eligibility Criteria For DAAD Scholarships 2026
To qualify for the DAAD Scholarship, you must: Be from a developing or newly industrialized country (see eligible countries list) Hold a Bachelor’s degree (4 years) or Master’s degree in a relevant field Have at least two years of full-time professional experience after completing your undergraduate degree. Provide proof of English or German language proficiency:
- IELTS/TOEFL (for English-taught programs)
- TestDaF/DSH (for German-taught programs)
- Demonstrate a development-related motivation and show a willingness to contribute to the development of your home country after completing your studies
Required Documents for DAAD Scholarships 2026
When applying for the DAAD scholarship, prepare the following documents:
- Signed DAAD Application Form (with current date)
- Curriculum Vitae (CV) – in Europass format (dated and signed)
- Motivation Letter (max. 2 pages, signed and dated)
- If applying for multiple programs (max 3), submit one combined motivation letter.
- Letter of Recommendation from current employer (on letterhead, signed, with official stamp)
- Employment Certificate(s) – proving at least 2 years of work experience
- Language Proficiency Certificate (IELTS/TOEFL or TestDaF/DSH)
- Certified Copies of Academic Degrees and Transcripts
- APS Certificate (only for applicants from China)
$30–$100 Social Security Payments Cut in July 2025
Application Process Step-by-Step of DAAD Scholarships 2026
Step 1: Choose Courses
You may apply for up to three postgraduate programs. Prioritize them clearly in the DAAD application form.
Step 2: Submit Applications to Universities
Send your complete application (with all required documents) directly to the universities offering your selected programs.
Step 3: University Review
Universities will review applications and nominate shortlisted candidates to the DAAD for scholarship consideration.
Step 4: DAAD Portal Upload
If you are nominated, DAAD will get in touch with you and request that you upload your supporting documentation to the DAAD portal.
Step 5: Final Selection & Notification
The final decision is made by DAAD, which then notifies the chosen candidates.
Important: Always keep PDF copies of all documents ready for quick upload if shortlisted.