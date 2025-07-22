CM Ladli Behan Yojana 27th Installment: Under the MP government’s CM Ladli Behan Yojana, women receive ₹1,250 per month in their bank accounts as a direct benefit transfer to assist with their financial needs. Within this scheme. Beneficiaries have already received 26 installments, the 27th installment is due between August 1 and 7 August, 2025.

The 27th installment of the CM Ladli Behan Yojana will be ₹1500. In addition, all of the sisters will receive an additional ₹250 as a bonus for Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled for August 9, 2025. The payment received next month will be ₹1500, the increase is only for the August month.

Only women who have already applied for the program and are receiving benefits this month will be eligible to receive the 27th installment. Seeding the account with Aadhar is the only requirement to receive the payment. Your payout could be unexpectedly delayed if this is not completed prior to the payment date.

As we said, CM Ladli Behan Yojana is proving to be the most welfare scheme for the sisters of Madhya Pradesh. Due to this scheme, about 1.27 crore women of Madhya Pradesh get monthly assistance. Under the scheme, every month the government allotted a budget of crores and money is transferred to the account of women. All those women who are the beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh Ladli Bahn Yojana and want to check their beneficiary status can first visit this official website cmlaldlibehanmp.gov.in.

How to Check Your Name in the Beneficiary List

To ensure you’re eligible for the upcoming installment, follow these steps:

Visit the official portal: https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/

Click on “Application & Payment Status.”

Enter your Samagra ID or Registration Number and Click on the Search button.

What to do if the old installment has not been received yet

All those women who have not been able to get the amount of 26th installment in their bank account so far, it is necessary for all of them to get their KYC updates as soon as possible and also check that their bank account is linked to DBT. Also, it is also necessary for women to complete the eligibility criteria of this scheme, otherwise women can be excluded from this scheme. Also, it is mandatory for women to ensure that their bank account is linked to an Aadhaar card and mobile number.

