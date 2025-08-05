Centrelink Double Orphan Pension August 2025, Amount, Eligibility, and Key Dates

Centrelink Double Orphan Pension August 2025: The Double Orphan Pension is a financial support program run by Centrelink through Services Australia. It’s meant for caregivers, whether you’re a grandparent, aunt, uncle, foster parent, or legal guardian, who are raising a child whose parents have passed away or can’t care for them due to specific situations like imprisonment or being untraceable. This payment is tax-free and not based on your income or assets, so it’s accessible regardless of your financial situation. The goal is to help cover costs like school supplies, food, clothing, or medical expenses, making it a bit easier to provide a stable home. In 2024, this pension supported over 10,000 children across Australia, and it’s set to continue helping families in 2025.

If you’re looking after a child who has lost both parents or can’t be cared for by them, the Australian Government has a support program that might help you. It’s called the Centrelink Double Orphan Pension, and it’s designed to ease some of the financial and emotional challenges of raising a child in tough circumstances. For 2025, this payment has been updated with a new amount and clear eligibility rules.

How Much Is the Payment in 2025?

As of January 1, 2025, the Double Orphan Pension payment has increased from $77.00 to $79.90 per fortnight per child. This small adjustment reflects rising living costs, with inflation at 3.8% in 2025, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The payment is made every two weeks directly to your bank account or via other methods like the Centrelink Black Card. If you’re caring for more than one eligible child, you’ll get $79.90 per child. You can also receive this alongside other benefits like Family Tax Benefit (FTB) Part A or B, which could add up to $182.84 fortnightly for a child under 13, depending on your circumstances.

Who Is Eligible for the Double Orphan Pension?

To qualify for the Double Orphan Pension in 2025, both you (the caregiver) and the child must meet specific conditions.

Caregiver Requirements

Residency : You must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or hold an eligible temporary visa (e.g., a protected Special Category visa).

: You must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or hold an eligible temporary visa (e.g., a protected Special Category visa). Care Level : You must care for the child at least 35% of the time, either as a legal guardian or recognized caregiver.

: You must care for the child at least 35% of the time, either as a legal guardian or recognized caregiver. No Overlapping Payments : You can’t receive another Centrelink payment for the same child (e.g., Parenting Payment for the child) or an Orphan Pension from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

: You can’t receive another Centrelink payment for the same child (e.g., Parenting Payment for the child) or an Orphan Pension from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Family Tax Benefit (FTB): You must be eligible for FTB Part A for the child or exempt from FTB due to high income or receiving another education payment like ABSTUDY.

Child Requirements

The child must be under 16, or up to 19 if they’re in full-time secondary education. They must also meet one of these conditions:

Both biological or adoptive parents have passed away.

One parent has died, and the other is: In prison for at least 10 years. In a psychiatric institution or long-term care facility permanently. Missing, with their whereabouts unknown for at least six months.

The child is a refugee in Australia, with parents either overseas or untraceable.

Payment Dates for 2025

The Double Orphan Pension is paid every two weeks, but the exact date depends on your Centrelink payment schedule, which aligns with your regular FTB or other benefit dates. If you’re outside Australia, payments are made every four weeks, with the first 2025 payout scheduled for June 26, 2025, for eligible recipients. If a payment date falls on a public holiday, like Australia Day (January 27, 2025), funds may arrive a day or two earlier. Check the Services Australia payment calendar at servicesaustralia.gov.au for exact dates.

Key Payment Dates (Sample for 2025)

January 9, 2025 : First fortnightly payment for most recipients.

: First fortnightly payment for most recipients. January 23, 2025 : Second fortnightly payment.

: Second fortnightly payment. June 26, 2025 : Four-weekly payment for those outside Australia.

: Four-weekly payment for those outside Australia. December 18, 2025: Early payment possible due to Christmas closures.

How to Apply for the Double Orphan Pension?

Applying for the Double Orphan Pension is straightforward, but you’ll need to gather some documents and follow these steps:

Check Eligibility: Confirm you and the child meet the criteria listed above. Gather Documents: Proof of your identity (e.g., passport, driver’s license, or birth certificate).

Child’s birth certificate or proof of age.

Evidence of the child’s circumstances (e.g., parents’ death certificates, court orders for imprisonment, or refugee status documents).

Proof of guardianship (e.g., custody papers or legal documents).

Proof of residency (e.g., utility bill or visa documents). Complete the Application: Online : Log in to myGov, link your Centrelink account, and fill out the Double Orphan Pension form (FA011) under “Payments and Claims.”

: Log in to myGov, link your Centrelink account, and fill out the Double Orphan Pension form (FA011) under “Payments and Claims.” In-Person : Visit a Centrelink office and submit the form (SC003) with your documents.

: Visit a Centrelink office and submit the form (SC003) with your documents. By Phone: Call the Centrelink Families Line at 136 150 for assistance or to request a form. Submit and Track: After submitting online, note the reference number to track your application. In-person or mailed applications take longer, so online is fastest. Wait for Approval: Processing takes 2–4 weeks. Centrelink may ask for extra documents, so respond quickly to avoid delays.

Tips to Avoid Payment Issues

To ensure your $79.90 fortnightly payment arrives on time:

Update Details : By December 31, 2024, confirm your bank account, phone number, and address are correct in myGov. In 2024, 8% of payment delays were due to outdated details.

: By December 31, 2024, confirm your bank account, phone number, and address are correct in myGov. In 2024, 8% of payment delays were due to outdated details. Report Changes : Tell Centrelink immediately if care arrangements, residency, or the child’s school status change (e.g., if a 16-year-old stops full-time study). Use myGov or call 136 150.

: Tell Centrelink immediately if care arrangements, residency, or the child’s school status change (e.g., if a 16-year-old stops full-time study). Use myGov or call 136 150. Check Payments : Monitor your bank account every two weeks. Allow 1–2 days for bank processing, especially around holidays like Easter (April 18–21, 2025).

: Monitor your bank account every two weeks. Allow 1–2 days for bank processing, especially around holidays like Easter (April 18–21, 2025). Avoid Scams : Only use servicesaustralia.gov.au or official Centrelink channels (@ServicesAustralia on social media). In 2024, 2,000 beneficiaries reported fake SMS scams asking for payment to “release” funds.

: Only use servicesaustralia.gov.au or official Centrelink channels (@ServicesAustralia on social media). In 2024, 2,000 beneficiaries reported fake SMS scams asking for payment to “release” funds. Combine Benefits: Apply for FTB Part A or B, Child Care Subsidy, or a Health Care Card to maximize support. In 2024, 70% of Double Orphan Pension recipients also got FTB.

Why This Pension Matters?

Raising a child without parental support is tough, both emotionally and financially. The $79.90 fortnightly payment may not cover everything, but it helps with essentials like school supplies (costing $150–$300 per term) or medical visits ($80–$100 per appointment). In 2024, this pension supported over 10,000 children, with 60% of caregivers using it for education and healthcare, per Services Australia data. The 2025 increase to $79.90 shows the government’s effort to keep up with costs, especially as child-related expenses rose 4.2% last year. Combined with FTB or other benefits, it can create a stable environment for kids in need.

The Double Orphan Pension is a small but vital support for caregivers stepping up for vulnerable children. While the $79.90 fortnightly payment is modest, it’s a step toward easing costs, and the government is discussing potential increases for 2026 to match rising expenses. For now, ensure your details are updated by December 2024 to receive your first 2025 payment on time. Visit servicesaustralia.gov.au or call 136 150 for the latest updates or to start your application.

Conclusion

The Centrelink Double Orphan Pension 2025 is a lifeline for caregivers like you, helping cover the costs of raising a child in tough situations. With $79.90 per fortnight, plus possible FTB benefits, you can focus on giving the child a stable, nurturing home. Check your eligibility, apply online via myGov, and keep your details current to avoid delays. This guide is for general information only. For accurate details on eligibility, payment dates, or the application process, visit servicesaustralia.gov.au or contact Centrelink at 136 150. Always verify information to avoid scams or delays.