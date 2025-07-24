CDS 2 Admit Card 2025- Check Exam Date , Steps to Download Hall Ticket

CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: The official website will released the CDS 2 2025 Admit Card 10 days before exam. Using their login credentials, eligible candidates can download their e-Admit Card from the official website. The date of the UPSC CDS 2 Exam is set for September 14, 2025. The UPSC website will offer the admit card for download.
There will be no postal delivery of hard copies. In order to communicate during the application process, candidates must make sure they supply a working email address. Candidates must have the CDS Admit Card 2025 in order to take the CDS exam.
CDS 2 2025 Application Form
As we told you, UPSC forms a written examination of the Common Defense Service every year. This CDS exam 2025 is a national level examination. After this, the candidates are selected for the recruitment of commission officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After this, candidates are sent for training in four different academies.
Combined Defence Services 2 2025
After the written examination of CDS 2 2025, interviews are conducted for the intelligence and personality testing of the selected candidates. Based on the performance of the interview and written examination, candidates are sent for training in different academies.
Through the written examination, the selected candidates are selected for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Navy Academy or Air Force Academy, under which candidates are sent for training in the following academy:
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimla
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
Officer Training Academy SSC (Male), Chennai
Officer Training Academy SC (Women), Chennai
CDS 2 2025 Apply Online Link
Let us know that the dates have been announced for CDS 2 Exam 2025. Now, the details for the link is active on the official website. Before activating the link on the official website, the vacant details were released by the UPSC in various academies, on the basis of which the candidates will be selected in various academies.
|Apply Online Link
|CLICK HERE
CDS 2 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The applicant will have to check the following eligibility criteria to appear in the CDS 2 2025 examination.
Nationality
It is mandatory for the candidate who appears in this examination to be an Indian citizen. A resident of Nepal Bhutan or Tibetan refugee can also apply in this examination. However they have to have valid documents
Age limit
To appear in this examination, the age of the candidate is mandatory on 1 January 2026, 20 to 24 years of Sony. Only unmarried men and women can apply in this examination. Also, it has to be ensured that candidates do not marry even during training.
Educational Qualification
It is mandatory for the candidate applying for the Indian officer Training Academy to be a graduate in any subject from a recognized university. The candidate applying to the Indian Navy Academy is mandatory to graduate in engineering from a recognized university or educational institution. The candidate applying for admission to the Air Force is required to be a graduate from a recognized university. However, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a physical and mathematics subject in graduation.
Physical Standard
To appear in the CDS2 examination, it is also mandatory for the candidate to be physically fit for which different criteria are set. Separate criteria have been set for the Navy, Air Force and Army Army, whose complete details are released on the website. However, every time this detail is probably the same which can be like this. Minimum height for general class men 157.
The minimum height for men coming from centimeters, Gorkha and India’s mountainous region of North East Garhwal and Kumaon 152 cm. Ladakh region, Andaman and Nicobar Lakshadweep tribal and minimum height for candidates from additional region 155 cm. Body mass index 25 cm
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Application Fee
To appear in the CDS 2 exam 2025, the candidate has to pay the following application fee in the following form
General and OBC Men: ₹ 200
Women: Free
SC/ ST Male: Free
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Application Process
The application process will start from 28 May 2025 for CDS 2 Exam 2025. To appear in the examination, candidates have to apply from the official website in which the candidate will first have to visit the official website of UPSC.
On the official website of UPSC, the candidate will have to click on the return of CDS 2. PDF format will have to get complete details and read carefully. After reading the details, the candidate has to click on the link to the CDS 2 online application. After clicking on this link, the candidate will have to fill this form carefully.
After filling the form, the candidate will have to upload the documents and pay the application fee. After paying the fee, the candidate will have to click on the option to submit.
CDS 2 2025 Important Dates & Deadlines
Date -wise details for CDS 2025 have been released by UPSC.
Application process starts: 28 May 2025
Application process expires: 17 June 2025
Admit Card: released 10 days before exam
Exam Date: 14 September 2025
Result announcement: September-October 2025
SSB Interview: Will be informed soon
Last merit list: will be notified soon
CDS2 Exam Selection Process
Under the CDS 2 exam 2025, candidates will have to go through the written examination first. Under this written examination, candidates are asked questions of subjects like English, General Knowledge, Early Mathematics. In the same officer training academy, candidates are asked questions of English and general knowledge. After passing the written examination, candidates are interviewed SSB interview and personality exam Short listing of candidates is done based on the performance of candidates in written examination and personality test and they are called for document verification. After the document verification, medical examination of selected candidates is done and physically and mentally fit candidates are sent for training in the academy.
Steps to Download CDS 2 Admit Card 2025
To download the CDS 2 Admit Card 2025, visit the official UPSC website and navigate to the “Admit Card” section. Then locate the link for the CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 and click on it. You will be directed to a login page where you can enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth. After login, the admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a printout for the exam.
FAQs: CDS 2 Admit Card 2025
When UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 will be released?
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 will be released 10 days before the exam
What is CDS 2 2025?
CDS 2 2025 is the second edition of the Combined Defence Services Exam conducted by UPSC in the year 2025. It is held to recruit Commissioned Officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
What’s the official web portal for filling exam form?
https://upsconline.nic.in/.
Who is eligible for CDS exam?
It is mandatory for the candidate applying for the Indian officer Training Academy to be a graduate in any subject from a recognized university.
What is the age limit to apply for CDS 2 2025?
As of 1 January 2026, the age of candidates must be between 20 to 24 years. Only unmarried men and women are eligible.
What is the exam date for CDS 2 2025?
The CDS 2 2025 Exam will be held on 14 September 2025.