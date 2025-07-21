CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 – Steps to download scorecard pdf at results.cbse.nic.in!

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Seconday Education (CBSE) is soon going to Declare the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result (August, 2025). In Class 12, there is a minor increase in pass percentage as compared to the previous year.

CBSE conducts compartment examinations every year, allowing students to qualify for further admissions and competitive examinations without waiting for another year. It works as another opportunity for students who aim to improve their scores in one or two subjects. The board said, “Passing these exams will make students eligible for further admissions and competitive examinations that require a minimum pass certificate.”

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025

Students from Class 10 or 12, who failed in one subject in the March exams 2025 have applied earlier for the ‘CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam’. Private students and students seeking for improvement examinations can take part in the compartment examination, provided they meet the required conditions.

The registration window had opened from June 15 to June 30, 2025. Regular students had to submit their request directly through the schools, whereas private candidates can apply directly on the CBSE’s official website. The board has also issued clear instructions that late fee will not be accepted under any circumstances. Now the exam has been conducted sucessfully & the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result will be out soon in upcoming days.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 : An Overview

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025 Exam fee per paper India: INR 300 Nepal: INR 1000 Other Countries: INR 2000 Late fees An additional INR 2000 is charged on top of the regular fee. CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result Date TBA Official Website cbse.gov.in

How to Apply for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Examination?

1.For Regular Students:

Contact your school to apply. The school will register students for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Examination.

2.For Private Candidates:

Apply online through CBSE’s official website under the “Private Candidates” section. Fill in your previous examination details, personal information, and the subjects you are retaking. Review and submit the forms carefully.

CBSE Class 12th Examination 2025

Class Total Students Appeared (2025) Exam Dates 12th Approx. 20 lakhs 13 May 2025 Total Over 42 lakhs Feb 15 – Apr 4, 2025

How to View Scorecard for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025?

Candidates can use these easy steps to view the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result for 2025.

Check out the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result on the official website. Results for CBS .gov.in. either results.cbse.nic.in. in or cbse.nic.in. To view the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025, click the link on the homepage.

Enter your information, such as your birthdate and roll number. The screen will show your CBSE Board Class 12 result. For future use, download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result and print a copy.

Where To Check The CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025?

Now comes the main part. The results will be available online (obviously, no pigeons carrying result this time)

Official websites to check CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result. Here are the information of links of official CBSE portal.

Websites Purpose cbse.gov.in Official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in Direct result link results.cbse.nic.in Alternative result portal results.digilocker.gov.in Digital mark sheets umang.gov.in UMANG app-based access

Log In Details Required To Check The Result

To check your result, you will need: Your roll number, Admit card, Date of birth, School code.

Make sure you have your admit card, don’t throw it anywhere. Make sure you keep that for the future also; it might be usable in future also.

Digi locker

Student can access their digital marksheet via Digi locker. Follow these steps. It is as simple as using your Instagram account

You will have to visit the Digi locker either app or website. Now you will have to log in by using your Aadhar card details. You will get an OTP for the verification of your account. Once you will enter the app/website now you will have to look for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th supplementary result.

Once you will get the link, click on it and add your details like your DOB and your examination roll number. Click on submit button and now your result’s official softcopy will be on your screen. Take a print out of it, until you get your official marksheet from the school.

How to get official document?

You will get your official marksheet and certificates from your school, the dates of distribution of these documents may vary according to the schools. CBSE New Grading System “Relative Grading”

This year CBSE said good bye to the old Fixed marks equal to fix grade system. Starting from the 2024-25 academic year. A new relative grading system has been introduced. The reason? To reduce academic pressure and stop students from turning into human calculation.

No merit lists this year again

If you were hoping to make it to a “topper’s list” and get 15 second of fame on local news, sorry to disappoint you. This year CBSE will not release a meri list or division wise result. This tradition stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown and continues in 2025 as well- to avoid comparison and stress. So, no more neighborhood aunties asking “Topper ka namkyahai beta”

2024 result recap: girl outshine boys. Last year girls result was ahead of boys in terms of percentage, all most every time girls overshine boys, lets see what will happen this year.

Here is a glimpse of class 12th and 10th year 2025 result.

Class 10th result

Category Students Appeared Students Passed Pass Percentage Overall 22,38,827 20,95,467 93.60% Girls – – 94.75% Boys – – 92.71%

Class 12th result

Category Students Appeared Students Passed Pass Percentage Overall 16,21,224 14,26,420 87.98% Girls – – 91.52% Boys – – 85.12%

Revaluation Process (If you believe your result has some issue)

If you get marks below that your expectation or you get marks below than you work. Then you don’t need to feel anxious or depressed. It might be possible that, there is a tally mistake in your overall subject score. In this scenario you can apply for a revaluation.

