CBSE 10th , 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Steps to Download Scorecard here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Supplementary Exams for Class 10th and 12th in 2025 provide a vital opportunity for students to improve their academic performance or clear subjects they did not pass in the main board exams. These exams, often referred to as compartment exams, are a second chance for students to avoid losing an academic year and to enhance their marks for better future prospects. This comprehensive 3000+ word guide covers everything you need to know about the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025, including expected release dates, how to check results, eligibility criteria, exam schedules, passing criteria, and post-result steps. Optimized for search engine intent, this article is designed to be your go-to resource for all information related to CBSE supplementary results.

What Are CBSE Supplementary Exams?

CBSE Supplementary Exams are conducted annually for students who either fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects in the main board exams or wish to improve their scores. These exams align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes providing students with multiple opportunities to succeed academically. For Class 10 students, supplementary exams allow attempts in up to two subjects, while Class 12 students can appear for one subject. The exams are based on the same syllabus as the main board exams, ensuring consistency in evaluation.

CBSE 10th , 12th Supplementary Result 2025

The supplementary exams are particularly significant for students placed in the “Compartment” category, meaning they did not achieve the required 33% marks in specific subjects. Additionally, students who have passed but want to enhance their scores can also apply, making these exams a crucial step for academic progression.

Key Highlights of CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Eligibility: Class 10 students failing in up to two subjects and Class 12 students failing in one subject are eligible. Students who passed but want to improve marks can also apply (up to two subjects for Class 10, one for Class 12).

Exam Dates: Conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2025, for Class 10, and on July 15, 2025, for Class 12.

Result Announcement: Expected in the first week of August 2025, likely around August 5, based on historical trends.

Official Websites: Results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Passing Criteria: Students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical components (if applicable) to pass.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Expected Release Date

The CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 is anticipated to be announced in the first week of August 2025, with August 5 being a tentative date based on past trends. The Class 12 supplementary exam was held on July 15, 2025, in a single-day format, while Class 10 exams spanned from July 15 to July 22, 2025. The evaluation process for answer sheets is underway, and the CBSE typically releases results within two to three weeks after the exams.

Historical Result Announcement Trends

To provide context, here are the result announcement dates for CBSE supplementary exams in previous years:

2024: Class 12 results on August 2, Class 10 results on August 5.

2023: Class 12 results on August 1, Class 10 results on August 4.

2022: Results on September 7 (delayed due to administrative reasons).

2021: Results on September 29 (delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Given the consistent pattern in 2023 and 2024, the 2025 results are expected to follow a similar timeline, with announcements likely between August 1 and August 10, 2025. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for updates on the exact result date.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Once the results are announced, students can access their CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 through multiple platforms, including official websites, DigiLocker, SMS, and the UMANG app. Below is a step-by-step guide to checking results online:

Steps to Check Results on Official CBSE Websites

Visit the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, locate the link for “Secondary School Compartment Examination Results 2025” (for Class 10) or “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Results 2025” (for Class 12). Enter the required credentials: roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin (as mentioned on the admit card). Complete the captcha verification, if prompted. Click the “Submit” button to view the result. The result will display subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. Download the result as a PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Alternative Methods to Check Results

DigiLocker: Students can access digital mark sheets and passing certificates on DigiLocker. To use this service: Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app. Log in or register using your mobile number and Aadhaar (if linked). Navigate to the CBSE section and select “Marksheet (HSC/SSC)” or “Passing Certificate.” Enter the year of passing and roll number to download the document. Save the mark sheet to your DigiLocker account for secure storage.

SMS: CBSE provides an SMS facility to check results. Students can send a text in the format: CBSE10 <roll number> <school number> <admit card ID> or CBSE12 <roll number> <school number> <admit card ID> to the number provided by CBSE (usually announced closer to the result date).

UMANG App: The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) allows students to check results by logging in and accessing the CBSE section.

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS): Students can call the CBSE helpline number to hear their results through an automated system. The number will be shared on the official website.

Tips for Accessing Results

Keep your admit card ready to quickly input roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, try accessing it during off-peak hours or use alternative platforms like DigiLocker.

Verify all details on the result, such as name, roll number, and subject-wise marks, for accuracy.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 are designed for specific categories of students. Understanding the eligibility criteria is crucial for those planning to appear or check their results.

Eligibility for Class 10 Students

Compartment Category: Students who failed in up to two subjects in the main CBSE Class 10 exams (held in February-March 2025) are placed in the Compartment category and can appear for the supplementary exams.

Improvement of Performance: Students who passed the main exams but wish to improve their marks in up to two subjects are eligible.

Subject Replacement: Students declared passed by substituting a sixth or seventh subject can appear for the failed subject in the supplementary exam.

Eligibility for Class 12 Students

Compartment Category: Students who failed in one subject in the main CBSE Class 12 exams are eligible.

Improvement of Performance: Students who passed but want to improve their marks in one subject can apply.

Subject Replacement: Students passed via a sixth or seventh subject can appear for the failed subject.

Application Process

The application process for the supplementary exams was conducted online through cbse.gov.in. Key details include:

Application Period: May 30 to June 17, 2025, for Class 10; similar dates for Class 12.

Fees: Approximately Rs. 500 per subject for verification, Rs. 100 per question for re-evaluation, and Rs. 700 for obtaining a scanned copy of the answer book.

Submission: Applications were submitted through schools, with private candidates applying directly on the CBSE website.

Students had to adhere strictly to eligibility guidelines and deadlines to avoid rejection.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Exam Schedule and Syllabus

The CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 were conducted based on the same syllabus as the main board exams for the 2024-25 academic session. This ensures fairness and consistency in evaluation.

Exam Schedule

Class 12: The supplementary exam was held on July 15, 2025, in a single-day format for all subjects. Exams typically ran from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with some subjects concluding at 12:30 PM.

Class 10: Exams were held from July 15 to July 22, 2025, covering various subjects. The schedule was released on June 26, 2025, and is available on cbse.gov.in.

Syllabus and Format

The exams followed the 2024-25 CBSE syllabus, with no changes from the main board exams.

Question papers included a mix of objective, short-answer, and long-answer questions, similar to the main exams.

For subjects with practical components, students needed to secure 33% marks in both theory and practical sections separately.

Number of Students

Class 10: Over 1.32 lakh students were eligible for the supplementary exams, a slight decrease from the previous year’s 1.41 lakh.

Class 12: Approximately 1.29 lakh students appeared, compared to 1.27 lakh in 2024.

Passing Criteria for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

To pass the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025, students must meet the following criteria:

Minimum Marks: Secure at least 33% marks in each subject (theory and practical components separately, if applicable).

Aggregate Requirement: Achieve an overall 33% in all subjects (including internal assessments, unless exempted).

Grade Requirement: Obtain a grade higher than ‘E’ in all subjects of external exams.

Practical Subjects: For subjects with practicals (e.g., Science, Computer Applications), students must score 33% in both theory and practical components.

Subject-Wise Passing Marks (Class 10 Example)

Subject Maximum Marks Passing Marks Mathematics (Basic) 80 27 Mathematics (Advanced) 80 27 Science 80 27 Social Science 80 27 English 80 27 Computer Application 30 10

Students who meet these criteria will receive a pass certificate, enabling them to progress to the next academic level.

Post-Result Steps for Students

After the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 is announced, students should take the following steps:

1. Collect Original Mark Sheets

The online result is provisional. Students must contact their schools to collect original mark sheets and passing certificates.

Digital mark sheets on DigiLocker are also considered valid and can be used for immediate reference.

2. Verify Result Details

Check for discrepancies in name, roll number, subject codes, or marks. If errors are found, contact the school or CBSE regional office immediately for rectification.

Schools can assist in correcting errors before final records are updated.

3. Plan Next Academic Steps

Class 10 Students : Those who pass will be promoted to Class 11 and can choose their preferred stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts). They should consult with school counselors to select subjects aligned with their career goals.

: Those who pass will be promoted to Class 11 and can choose their preferred stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts). They should consult with school counselors to select subjects aligned with their career goals. Class 12 Students: Passing students can apply for college admissions. Many universities keep admission windows open or offer supplementary rounds for compartment candidates. Students should check eligibility criteria for entrance exams like JEE, NEET, or CUET.

4. Re-evaluation or Rechecking (if needed)

If students are dissatisfied with their supplementary exam results, they can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks. The process typically opens a few days after the result announcement.

Timeline: Applications for re-evaluation were available from May 28 to June 3, 2025, for the main exams. A similar window is expected post-supplementary results.

Fees: Rs. 500 per answer book for verification, Rs. 100 per question for re-evaluation, and Rs. 700 for obtaining a scanned copy of the answer book.

5. Prepare for Future Exams

Students who do not pass the supplementary exams may need to repeat the academic year or explore alternative boards like the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Utilize resources like coaching classes, online study platforms, or private tutoring to strengthen weak subjects.

Impact of CBSE Supplementary Results on Academic and Career Prospects

The supplementary exams are a critical opportunity for students to salvage their academic year and pursue their desired career paths. Here’s how the results impact students:

Class 10: Passing the supplementary exams ensures promotion to Class 11, allowing students to continue their education in their chosen stream. Failure to pass may require repeating Class 10 or switching to open schooling systems.

Class 12: Clearing the supplementary exam is essential for college admissions, as most universities require a pass certificate with no pending subjects. Students can also appear for entrance exams like JEE, NEET, or CUET to secure seats in competitive courses.

The CBSE’s introduction of a Relative Grading system from the 2024-25 academic session further enhances performance evaluation by adjusting grade boundaries based on subject-wise trends and the number of passing candidates. This system aims to provide a fairer assessment of student performance.

Statistics and Performance Trends

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 main exam results for 2025, announced on May 13, 2025, provide context for the supplementary exams:

Class 10 : Total Registered: 23.85 lakh students Total Appeared: 23.71 lakh students Total Passed: 22.21 lakh students Overall Pass Percentage: 93.66% Girls’ Pass Percentage: 95% Boys’ Pass Percentage: 92.63% Transgender Pass Percentage: 95%

: Class 12 : Total Registered: 17.04 lakh students Total Appeared: 16.92 lakh students Total Passed: 14.96 lakh students Overall Pass Percentage: 88.39% Girls’ Pass Percentage: 91.25% Boys’ Pass Percentage: 85.31%

:

For the supplementary exams, approximately 1.32 lakh Class 10 students and 1.29 lakh Class 12 students were eligible, indicating a significant number of students seeking to clear or improve their results.

Regional Performance

Top Regions: Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped with a 99.79% pass rate in Class 10, followed by Bengaluru (98.90%) and Chennai.

Delhi Region: Recorded a 95.14% pass rate for Class 10.

Low-Performing Region: Guwahati had the lowest pass rate for Class 10.

School Type Performance

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) achieved pass percentages above 99% for Class 10.

Independent and STSS schools performed well, while government and aided institutions had relatively lower pass rates.

Tips for Preparing for Future CBSE Supplementary Exams

For students planning to appear in future supplementary exams, here are some practical tips:

Understand the Syllabus: Focus on the CBSE syllabus for the 2024-25 academic session, as it remains unchanged for supplementary exams. Practice Past Papers: Solve previous years’ question papers and sample papers available on cbse.gov.in to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern. Seek Additional Support: Enroll in coaching classes, hire private tutors, or use online platforms like BYJU’S, Unacademy, or Vedantu for targeted preparation. Time Management: Create a study schedule that prioritizes weak areas while balancing revision for stronger subjects. Mock Tests: Take regular mock tests to assess your progress and build exam confidence. Stay Updated: Regularly check cbse.gov.in for announcements regarding exam dates, application processes, and result updates.

Conclusion

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025 is a pivotal moment for students aiming to clear their backlog subjects or improve their marks. With results expected in early August 2025, students should stay prepared to check their scores on official platforms like cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker. This guide has covered all essential aspects, from eligibility and exam schedules to passing criteria and post-result steps, ensuring you have the information needed to navigate this process successfully. For the latest updates, regularly visit cbse.gov.in and prepare diligently for your academic journey ahead.

FAQs About CBSE Supplementary Result 2025