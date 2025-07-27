CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download, Registration and Exam date

CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download: Hello friends! If you are dreaming of doing MBA and want to get admission in the top business schools of the country like IIMs, then there is big news for you. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the notification of CAT 2025. This CAT 2025 Notification PDF is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. This time CAT 2025 is being organized by IIM Kozhikode, and the exam will be held on 30 November 2025. If you are preparing for this exam or want to know about it, then this article is for you. Let us understand the complete information about CAT 2025 in easy language.

CAT 2025 Notification PDF Download

CAT 2025 Exam

CAT i.e. Common Admission Test is one of the biggest MBA entrance exams in the country. This exam is held every year on the last Sunday of November, and this time too it will be held on 30 November 2025 in three slots. This is a computer-based test, which will be held at more than 400 test centers in more than 170 cities of the country. The exam duration is 120 minutes i.e. 2 hours, and it consists of three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): It consists of questions like reading comprehension, paragraph jumbles, and verbal reasoning.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): This section is based on data analysis, tables, graphs, and logical puzzles.

Quantitative Ability (QA): It includes math questions like algebra, geometry, and number system.

The paper can have a total of 66 to 68 questions, including multiple choice (MCQ) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions. Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks, and there is a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in MCQs. There is no negative marking for TITA questions.

CAT 2025 Registration

The registration for CAT 2025 will begin from August 1, 2025 and will continue till September 13, 2025. Registration will be online only, and you need to visit iimcat.ac.in. The registration process is simple:

Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’ on iimcat.ac.in. Enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Verify via OTP. Login and fill in your personal, academic, and work experience (if any) details. Upload passport size photo, signature, and required certificates. You can select up to 5 preferred test cities.The fee is Rs 2600 for General category and Rs 1300 for SC/ST/PwD. After registration, the admit card will be released in the first week of November 2025. To download it, you need to login with your CAT ID and password.