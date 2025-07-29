BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Seat Allotment, Dates, Counselling Process, and Waitlist Update

BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 OUT Soon: The BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 is expected to be released on August 1, 2025, by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. Thousands of students are eagerly waiting to know if they’ve secured a seat or moved up the waitlist for B.E., B.Pharm, or M.Sc. programs at BITS campuses – Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

If you’re one of the candidates who registered for BITSAT 2025 counselling and have not been allotted a seat in earlier iterations, then Iteration 4 could be your turning point. This article will walk you through the latest updates, seat allotment process, expected cutoffs, admission fee details, how to check the result, and more.

BITSAT Counselling 2025: At a Glance

Component Details Exam Name BITSAT 2025 Conducting Authority BITS Pilani Mode of Counselling Online Current Counselling Round Iteration 4 (To be released) Official Website bitsadmission.com Allotted Campuses Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad

BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 – Important Dates

Candidates should be aware of the following timeline related to Iteration 4:

Event Date Iteration 3 Result July 24, 2025 Iteration 4 Result August 1, 2025 (Expected) Fee Payment Deadline August 3, 2025 (Tentative) Iteration 5 Result (Final) August 7, 2025 (Expected)

What is Iteration 4 in BITSAT Counselling?

BITSAT counselling is conducted in multiple rounds (iterations) to ensure fair and transparent allocation of seats. In each round, students are either:

Allotted a new seat

Upgraded to a higher preference

to a higher preference Or waitlisted if no seat is available

Iteration 4 is for:

Students waitlisted in Iteration 3

Students seeking an upgrade

Fresh allotments due to withdrawn seats

If you’re already allotted a seat in a previous round, Iteration 4 may upgrade your branch/campus as per your preferences.

How to Check BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025?

To access your BITSAT Iteration 4 seat allotment:

Click on “ BITSAT 2025 Iteration 4 Allotment Result ”

” Log in using your: BITSAT Application Number Password



View your seat status (Allotted / Waitlisted / Upgraded)

Download and save the allotment letter

Pro Tip: Keep your credentials ready and check on the result day to avoid delays.

BITSAT Counselling Process 2025 – Step-by-Step

1 Registration & Preference Filling

Candidates submitted their:

Personal and academic details

Class 12 marks

Course and campus preferences

2 Seat Allotment – Iterative Rounds

Based on:

BITSAT 2025 scores

Preference order

Seat availability

Each iteration may allot a new seat or upgrade existing ones.

3 Admission Fee Payment

If allotted a seat, pay the required fee before the deadline mentioned in your allotment letter.

4 Waitlist Movement

Unallotted candidates remain on the waitlist, which updates dynamically based on:

Withdrawals

Upgrades

Vacancies

Expected Cutoff for BITSAT Iteration 4 (2025)

Program Campus Estimated Cutoff B.E. Computer Science Pilani 327–330 B.E. Computer Science Goa 318–322 B.E. EEE Pilani 305–308 B.E. Mechanical Goa/Hyderabad 270–275 B.Pharm Pilani 190–195 M.Sc. Economics Pilani 270–275

Actual cutoffs may vary based on seat availability and candidate withdrawals.

BITS Admission Fee Structure 2025 (Tentative)

Fee Component Amount (INR) Admission Fee ₹53,000 First Semester Tuition Fee ₹2,45,000 Hostel Fee ₹20,000 – ₹30,000 Mess & Other Charges ₹60,000 – ₹70,000 Total Annual Cost ₹3.5 – ₹4 Lakhs approx.

What is the BITSAT Waitlist & How Does It Work?

Candidates not allotted any seat are placed on a waitlist .

. They are automatically considered for the next iteration.

for the next iteration. Waitlist order is based on: BITSAT score Preferences Seat vacancy due to non-payment/withdrawals



BITSAT 2025 Programmes Offered

B.E. (Hons.): CSE, EEE, ECE, Mechanical, Civil, etc.

CSE, EEE, ECE, Mechanical, Civil, etc. B.Pharm. (Hons.)

M.Sc. (Hons.): Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences

All programs are offered at BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad based on availability.

FAQs about BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025