BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Seat Allotment, Dates, Counselling Process, and Waitlist Update

BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 OUT Soon: The BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 is expected to be released on August 1, 2025, by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. Thousands of students are eagerly waiting to know if they’ve secured a seat or moved up the waitlist for B.E., B.Pharm, or M.Sc. programs at BITS campuses – Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.
If you’re one of the candidates who registered for BITSAT 2025 counselling and have not been allotted a seat in earlier iterations, then Iteration 4 could be your turning point. This article will walk you through the latest updates, seat allotment process, expected cutoffs, admission fee details, how to check the result, and more.
BITSAT Counselling 2025: At a Glance
|Component
|Details
|Exam Name
|BITSAT 2025
|Conducting Authority
|BITS Pilani
|Mode of Counselling
|Online
|Current Counselling Round
|Iteration 4 (To be released)
|Official Website
|bitsadmission.com
|Allotted Campuses
|Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad
BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 – Important Dates
Candidates should be aware of the following timeline related to Iteration 4:
|Event
|Date
|Iteration 3 Result
|July 24, 2025
|Iteration 4 Result
|August 1, 2025 (Expected)
|Fee Payment Deadline
|August 3, 2025 (Tentative)
|Iteration 5 Result (Final)
|August 7, 2025 (Expected)
What is Iteration 4 in BITSAT Counselling?
BITSAT counselling is conducted in multiple rounds (iterations) to ensure fair and transparent allocation of seats. In each round, students are either:
- Allotted a new seat
- Upgraded to a higher preference
- Or waitlisted if no seat is available
Iteration 4 is for:
- Students waitlisted in Iteration 3
- Students seeking an upgrade
- Fresh allotments due to withdrawn seats
If you’re already allotted a seat in a previous round, Iteration 4 may upgrade your branch/campus as per your preferences.
How to Check BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025?
To access your BITSAT Iteration 4 seat allotment:
- Click on “BITSAT 2025 Iteration 4 Allotment Result”
- Log in using your:
- BITSAT Application Number
- Password
- View your seat status (Allotted / Waitlisted / Upgraded)
- Download and save the allotment letter
Pro Tip: Keep your credentials ready and check on the result day to avoid delays.
BITSAT Counselling Process 2025 – Step-by-Step
1 Registration & Preference Filling
Candidates submitted their:
- Personal and academic details
- Class 12 marks
- Course and campus preferences
2 Seat Allotment – Iterative Rounds
Based on:
- BITSAT 2025 scores
- Preference order
- Seat availability
Each iteration may allot a new seat or upgrade existing ones.
3 Admission Fee Payment
If allotted a seat, pay the required fee before the deadline mentioned in your allotment letter.
4 Waitlist Movement
Unallotted candidates remain on the waitlist, which updates dynamically based on:
- Withdrawals
- Upgrades
- Vacancies
Expected Cutoff for BITSAT Iteration 4 (2025)
|Program
|Campus
|Estimated Cutoff
|B.E. Computer Science
|Pilani
|327–330
|B.E. Computer Science
|Goa
|318–322
|B.E. EEE
|Pilani
|305–308
|B.E. Mechanical
|Goa/Hyderabad
|270–275
|B.Pharm
|Pilani
|190–195
|M.Sc. Economics
|Pilani
|270–275
Actual cutoffs may vary based on seat availability and candidate withdrawals.
BITS Admission Fee Structure 2025 (Tentative)
|Fee Component
|Amount (INR)
|Admission Fee
|₹53,000
|First Semester Tuition Fee
|₹2,45,000
|Hostel Fee
|₹20,000 – ₹30,000
|Mess & Other Charges
|₹60,000 – ₹70,000
|Total Annual Cost
|₹3.5 – ₹4 Lakhs approx.
What is the BITSAT Waitlist & How Does It Work?
- Candidates not allotted any seat are placed on a waitlist.
- They are automatically considered for the next iteration.
- Waitlist order is based on:
- BITSAT score
- Preferences
- Seat vacancy due to non-payment/withdrawals
BITSAT 2025 Programmes Offered
- B.E. (Hons.): CSE, EEE, ECE, Mechanical, Civil, etc.
- B.Pharm. (Hons.)
- M.Sc. (Hons.): Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences
All programs are offered at BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad based on availability.
FAQs about BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025
When will BITSAT Iteration 4 Result 2025 be declared?
The result is likely to be announced on August 1, 2025, on the official portal – bitsadmission.com.
What should I do if I get a seat in Iteration 4?
Immediately download your allotment letter and pay the admission fee before the deadline mentioned
Can I get an upgrade in Iteration 4?
Yes, if you were allotted a lower preference earlier, you may be upgraded to a higher preference based on availability.
Can I modify my preferences during counselling?
No. Preferences once submitted during registration are final and locked.
What happens if I miss the fee payment deadline?
Your allotment will be automatically cancelled, and your seat may be offered to someone on the waitlist.