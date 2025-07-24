Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025: Check Dates, Admit Card & Syllabus Details

Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission is going to conduct the examination soon for the appointment to the posts of Motor Vehicle Council. This examination will be conducted on 9th August and 10th August. Through this examination, the appointment of Motor Walk Insulator will be ensured on 28 posts. This examination will fulfill the requirement of Inspectors of Motor Vehicles in the Transport Department of Bihar Government.
Let us tell you that the complete details for appointment through this examination were released on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission. All those candidates who have applied for this appointment process. He will be able to get the details of the time table and admit card of the examination soon by visiting the official website.
Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025 – Exam Date and Shift Details
|Exam Date
|Day
|Shift
|Exam Time
|9th August 2025
|Saturday
|Shift 1
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Shift 2
|2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|10th August 2025
|Sunday
|Single Shift Only
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
The exam date and shift details have been released by Bihar Public Service Commission for recruitment to the posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on Saturday, 9th August 2025. The first shift will be formed from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. On the same day, on Sunday, August 10, the exam will be conducted in only 1 shift between 10 and 12 noon.
Download Admit Card for Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025
As we said, this exam will be held on the 9th and 10th of August. In such a situation, the admit card for the exam will be released on the official website about a week before the examination. All those candidates who are going to appear in this exam can download their admit card for Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025 by visiting this official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. To download the Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025 admit card, the candidate will first have to go to this website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
By going here, click on the option of Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Appointment 2025 and click on the option from Download Admit Card. By clicking here, they have to enter details like registration number and date of birth, the admit card comes. The candidate has to download this admit card and take a printout of it. After downloading the admit card, the candidate has to check the details available on the admit card carefully and if any kind of error is seen, then it will have to be amended as well, otherwise trouble may have to be faced during the examination.
Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2025 Syllabus and Exam Preparation Guidelines
The examination will be constituted through the following syllabus for appointment to the post of Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector.
|Subject
|Details
|Numerical Ability
|Basic arithmetic, logical reasoning, and problem-solving
|Physics, Chemistry & Biology
|Class 10–12 level general science topics
|History & Geography
|Important historical events and geographical facts
|Constitution of India & General Studies
|Indian Constitution, Current Affairs, General Knowledge
|Motor Vehicle Rules Act
|Key provisions and sections related to road safety and motor laws
|Basic Automobile Engineering
|Diploma-level technical concepts related to automobile systems
For the information of the readers, Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025 will be constituted in the form of objective type questions in which each candidate will be given 2 hours to solve the exam. In these 2 hours, the candidate has to solve 100 questions in which one mark will be given for each correct answer, no negative difference will be made for the wrong answer.
Important guidelines to follow for Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025
As we told you, this Bihar Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2025 will be conducted in two days through different seats. In such a situation, it is important for the candidate to reach the center before the scheduled time of the exam. Study each subject regularly as per the timetable. To succeed in this exam, read the manual of rules of the Motor Vehicles Act carefully and revise the diploma level subjects of automobile engineering. Apart from this, try to keep giving mock tests so that the candidate is properly prepared for the exam.