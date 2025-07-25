Biggest Crypto Scam (Pi Network)—Pi Coin Price Crash, Pricing Forecast & Pi Domain Sell

Biggest Crypto Scam Pi Network: In the cryptocurrency market, Pi Network is creating waves once more. Signs of a potential trend reversal are appearing following a recent price decline, and the Pi Coin community anticipates a significant move shortly. Pi Coin has increased by almost 10% to $0.80 as of this writing.

Serious accusations of an insider fraud involving a possible $8 billion, possibly the largest rug pull of 2025, have been made against Pi Network in response to a viral article by crypto investigator Atlas.

Pi Coin Price Crash: 12M PI Tokens Are Dumped More than half

According to blockchain data given by Atlas, which is well-known for its previous blockchain investigations, a wallet connected to the PI Core Team is accused of dumping more than 12 million PI tokens.

May 1, 2025: PI price was $0.6135

PI price was $0.6135 May 12: It increased by 113.20% to $1.6704

It increased by 113.20% to $1.6704 May 14 onwards: Price dropped by 40.27%

As of right now (May 20), it is trading at $0.7364, down 32.3% over the last seven days. Biggest Crypto Scam: Pi Network

Pi Network: Success or Failure?

Pi Network, a mining network that was initially designed for mobile devices, quickly gained popularity and now has over 60 million users worldwide. Early in 2025, the project eventually unveiled its Mainnet, which caused a price spike of more than 2,737% in the first week.

Critics, however, highlight closed-source code, a lack of openness, and the absence of functional apps as serious warning signs. Atlas highlights the following problems:

There aren’t many active wallets despite 60 million users.

No true utility or adoption

Heavy dependence on a referral system with many levels

Absence of details on the 12M token’s migration

The PI Community Responds: Insider Dump or Testnet Migration?

PI proponents reply that the token movement is not a sell-off but rather a typical testnet-to-mainnet migration. Atlas, however, rejects this position, pointing to the lack of public explanation, wallet connections, and timeliness. He thinks the initiative is planning 2025’s “biggest slow rug.”

What Will Happen to PI Network Next?

Now that the price has dropped and the accusations are growing, everyone is looking to the PI Core Team for answers. Atlas has urged transparency in the 12 million PI token transfers and suggested that consumers keep an eye on blockchain activity instead of promotional materials.

Pricing Forecast: $1 First, Then $1.5 and $2?

After dropping below $1, Pi Coin is currently exhibiting early indications of resurgence. According to traders, the price may soon reach $1 before rising to $1.5 and $2 if purchasing pressure persists and whales cling to their tokens.

Significant Obstacles Remain

Nevertheless, there are still challenges impeding Pi Coin’s development:

Absence of listings on well-known exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.

There are currently no DeFi applications or significant ecosystem updates available.

Uncertainty around the team’s Pi holdings and management style.

Conclusion:

Pi Network started with the ambitious goal of making crypto mining a reality for everyone, attracting a global following with its new thinking. However, constant delays, control under a single entity, and lack of usability have raised questions about whether it will be able to deliver on its promises. While it is not a scam, Pi Network’s issues make it clear that scaling a decentralized project is not easy. Its future depends on transparency, usability, and community trust.

