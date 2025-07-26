Best Prepaid Plans with 180+ Days Validity, Unlimited Calls, Data, and SMS for Less Than ₹5/Day

Looking for a hassle-free prepaid plan that lasts for 180 days or more with unlimited calls, daily data, and SMS? Here’s a curated list of the best prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Jio, offering long-term validity, unlimited 5G data, and exclusive benefits, all at an affordable daily cost of under ₹15. These plans eliminate the need for frequent recharges, ensuring seamless connectivity for nearly six months or more.

1. Vi ₹1749 Plan: Affordable 180-Day Validity

Vodafone Idea’s ₹1749 plan offers a robust 180-day validity, making it ideal for users seeking long-term connectivity. This plan includes:

Unlimited Calls : Local and national calls to all networks.

: Local and national calls to all networks. Daily Data : 1.5GB/day, totaling 270GB over 180 days.

: 1.5GB/day, totaling 270GB over 180 days. SMS : 100 SMS/day.

: 100 SMS/day. Additional Benefits : 30GB extra data for 45 days. Binge All Night (unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM). Weekend Data Rollover (carry unused weekday data to weekends). Data Delights (up to 2GB backup data monthly via Vi App). Unlimited 5G data (in 5G network areas, check compatibility via Vi App).

:

Daily Cost: Approximately ₹9.71, offering excellent value for budget-conscious users. Recharge through the Vi website or app for quick activation.

Best Prepaid Plans with 180+ Days Validity

2. Vi ₹2399 Plan: Entertainment-Packed 180-Day Plan

For those seeking added entertainment benefits, Vi’s ₹2399 plan provides 180 days of validity with premium perks. Key features include:

Unlimited Calls : Truly unlimited local and national calls.

: Truly unlimited local and national calls. Daily Data : 1.5GB/day, totaling 270GB.

: 1.5GB/day, totaling 270GB. SMS : 100 SMS/day.

: 100 SMS/day. Entertainment Perks : Free Vi Movies & TV subscription with access to 400 TV channels and 16 OTT platforms, including ZEE5, SonyLIV, and more.

: Free Vi Movies & TV subscription with access to 400 TV channels and 16 OTT platforms, including ZEE5, SonyLIV, and more. Additional Benefits : Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. Data Delights (up to 2GB backup data monthly). Unlimited 5G data (in supported areas, verify via Vi App).

:

Daily Cost: Around ₹13.32, ideal for users wanting both connectivity and entertainment. Recharge via Vi’s official website or app.

3. Jio ₹2025 Plan: 200 Days of High-Value Connectivity

Jio’s ₹2025 plan stands out with an extended 200-day validity, offering unmatched data benefits. It includes:

Unlimited Calls : Unlimited voice calls to all networks.

: Unlimited voice calls to all networks. Daily Data : 2.5GB/day, totaling a massive 500GB.

: 2.5GB/day, totaling a massive 500GB. SMS : 100 SMS/day.

: 100 SMS/day. Additional Benefits : Free JioHotstar subscription for streaming live sports, movies, and shows. Access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud for enhanced digital experiences. Unlimited 5G data (on 5G-compatible devices in 5G coverage areas).

:

Daily Cost: Approximately ₹10.12, making it a cost-effective choice for heavy data users. Recharge via Jio’s website, MyJio app, or platforms like Paytm for exclusive offers.

Why Choose These Plans?

These plans from Vi and Jio cater to diverse needs, offering unlimited calls, substantial daily data, and 100 SMS/day, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. The inclusion of unlimited 5G data (in supported areas) makes them future-ready, while perks like OTT subscriptions and data rollover enhance their value. With daily costs ranging from ₹9.71 to ₹13.32, these plans are perfect for users seeking long-term, budget-friendly options without the hassle of frequent recharges.

How to Recharge

Vi Plans : Use the Vi App, website, or authorized platforms like Paytm. Check 5G availability in your area via the Vi App.

: Use the Vi App, website, or authorized platforms like Paytm. Check 5G availability in your area via the Vi App. Jio Plan: Recharge through the MyJio app, Jio website, or retailers like JioMart Digital. Set up Autopay for uninterrupted service.

Choose the plan that best fits your budget and needs to enjoy seamless connectivity for up to 200 days