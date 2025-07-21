APPSC Lecturer Result 2025 – Check Exam Dates, Download Scorecard at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Lecturer Result 2025 : Various appointments are formed every year by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025). Under the year 2025, examinations of various academic posts were to be formed after which various APSC posts were to be filled. The exams of APPSC lecturer will be scheduled on 15th July to 23th July 2025. After the exams APPSC Lecturer Result 2025 will be announced , candidates should regularly check the official APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in for the latest updates related to the results .

Let us tell you that under the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the posts of lecturers were to be recruited in various academic colleges under Polytechnic College, Junior College, Degree College and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, for which the written examination was to be conducted on 15th July to 23th July 2025.

The APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission) has not yet released the results for the Lecturer positions in 2025. The results for other APPSC exams, such as Group 2 Mains and Group 1 Mains, have been released, but the APPSC Lecturer Result 2025 are still pending. Candidates who have applied for the APPSC Lecturer positions should regularly check the official APPSC website (psc.ap.gov.in) for updates and announcements regarding the results.

How to download the APPSC Lecturer Result 2025 ?

To download the APPSC Lecturer Result 2025, navigate on the official APPSC website, typically found at psc.ap.gov.in. After this, locate the “Results” or “Recruitment” section, which will prominently displayed or accessible through a menu. Next, find the specific link to the APPSC Lecturer Result 2025. After clicking the link, you will be prompted to enter your registration number, hall ticket number, or other related details. Finally, download the result in PDF format or see it directly on the website.

Written examinations are formed for the recruitment to these posts, the list of APPSC Lecturer Exams new dates has been now officially released. And the APPSC Lecturer Hall Ticket 2025 is also released on 9th july at the official portal of the department.

List of APPSC Exams Which Have Been Postponed

Lecturer recruitment in Government Polytechnic College

The APPSC Lecturer Exam Application Process for appointment to the post of Lecturer in Government Polytechnic College was made in the month of January 2024, after which this examination was conducted between 16 June to 26 June 2025.

Despite a long wait of one year, now this exam has been postponed again. It is being said that due to administrative reasons, this exam is being postponed for the time being, whose new dates have been made on 15th and 23th july 2025.

Junior lecturer recruitment in government junior college

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission also appoints Junior Lecturers in various subjects under Intermediate Education Service. The application process for appointment to these posts was conducted in 2024, the examination of which was to be conducted in the month of June. But once again these examinations have been stopped and soon these examinations will be officially constituted, the detailed schedule of which has been released

Government Degree College Lecturer in intermediate post

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission also recruits lecturer posts on various subjects under College Education Service. The recruitment process for these posts was to be conducted from January 2024, after which the written examination was to be conducted from 16 June to 26 June 2025, but Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the examination citing administrative reasons, although new dates have been announced.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams degree and Junior College Recruitment of Lecture and Junior Lecturer

Commission also recruits lecturer posts on various subjects under College Education Service. The recruitment process for these posts was to be conducted from January 2024, Various positions were also to be filled for the positions of lecturer in the degree college and oriental college of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and junior lecturer in the junior college, for which application procedures were started in 2023.

After that the exams were to be held in March 2024, which was postponed, then the exams were to be held in June 2025, which were postponed once again and now the candidates’ new date has arrived

APPSC Junior Lecturer Exam Schedule 2025

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has formed a written examination for various recruitment in the college of Government Polytechnic College, Junior Lecturer Recruitment in Government Junior College, Lecturer Recruitment in Government Degree College and various recruitment in the college of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, for which paper 1 and paper 2 are conducted.

Paper 1 is mainly based on general studies and mental ability and in Paper 2, questions related to candidates are resolved. Paper 1 is basically 150 digits, while Paper 2 is about 300 marks.

In the examinations to be constituted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the candidate is asked questions on the basis of their related subjects, its entire syllabus and paper pattern has been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Overall, all those candidates who are waiting for the APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 to these academic posts to be constituted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, will now have to wait for some more time. These examinations to be constituted in June have now been postponed, in such a situation, the details of the APPSC Lecturer new exam dates 2025 will be released on the official website.

After which the admit card and other details will also be announced on the official website, till then the candidates are requested to prepare for the exam and wait for the APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 official notice.

FAQ’s About APPSC Lecturer Result 2025