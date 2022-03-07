Why the Congress won't align with AAP in Punjab or Goa

New Delhi, March 7, 2022

Ahead of the counting of votes in the assembly elections five states on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident of winning Punjab and is also hoping to be a kingmaker in Goa.

However, a large number of political observers have predicted hung assemblies in both these states.

In case this comes true, will the AAP and the Congress join hands to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from power?

The chances are low. The Congress will prefer to sit in the opposition than align with the AAP. The "Delhi model" is still fresh in the minds of the Congress leaders.

In 2013, the Congress was ousted from power in Delhi after three consecutive terms with Sheila Dikshit as its chief minister. The grand old party bagged eight seats and the AAP won 28 in the 70-member House in the city state. The two parties eventually joined hands to form a coalition government and that ultimately spelt the death knell for the Congress.

The AAP-Congress coalition government lasted just 47 days. In the subsequent elections in 2015, the Congress failed to open its account while the AAP bagged 67 seats. The BJP managed to win three.

The Congress repeated its performance in the 2020 elections when the AAP bagged 62 seats and the BJP improved its tally by winning eight.

The AAP had by now succeeded in expanding its base in Delhi at the expense of the Congress. Apart from the minorities and the Dalits, even a section of the middle class had overwhelmingly voted for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. Till then, these were traditional voters of the Congress in the city state but they have stayed with the AAP in the last two elections, thus preventing the Congress from even opening its account.

Citing the Delhi example, several Congress leaders from Punjab and Goa have approached the leadership with a plea that it would be better to sit in the opposition rather than have a tie-up with the AAP.

They believe that the AAP will usurp the Congress space only and eventually finish it off in these states.

A Congress leader from Goa recently told his party leadership that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is a better option than the AAP, which is seeking the two important portfolios of health and education in return for its support in government formation. Some of the Goa Congress functionaries have already opened a channel of communication with the MGP leadership.

According to these leaders, the Congress and the BJP have both recorded dismal performance in these two critical areas of health and education while the AAP is vociferously talking about the twin issues when highlighting its achievements in Delhi.

In Punjab, AAP leaders are confident of forming the government on their own and in case it falls short of a majority it might take the support of independents.

Not only the Congress, even the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is unwilling to join hands with the AAP.

The BJP has already declared Kejriwal's party as a security threat to the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

In the run-up to the polling last month, BJP's Punjab unit president Ashwani Kumar Sharma had openly called upon the electorate to vote for the Congress if not his party to keep the AAP at bay.

Whether these parties have succeeded in doing so or not will be known on March 10, when counting of votes will be taken up in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- that voted between February 10 and March 7 to elect new legislative assemblies.