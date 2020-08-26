How to reopen schools safely during COVID-19, according to pediatricians

San Francisco, August 26, 2020

As the new school year begins, school districts and families across the country are grappling with the difficult questions of when and how to return to in-person learning.

While younger children are less likely to get sick from or transmit COVID-19, older teenagers may be as susceptible as adults.

But experts also say that schools should be thought of as an essential service, and caution that keeping them closed will harm children developmentally and educationally, deprive them of social services, and may prevent many parents from returning to work.

Experts agree that school reopenings should depend largely on community transmission rates, which are still too high in many counties across the South and West. When schools do reopen, a long list of recommended safety precautions, from mask-wearing to well-ventilated classrooms, may present a challenge for many schools – especially those that serve lower-income students already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

We talked to UC San Francisco pediatricians, Elizabeth Rogers, MD, Jenna Holmen, MD, and Lee Atkinson-McEvoy, MD, about what we know about COVID-19 in children, the safety precautions schools need to take, and their perspective on how to balance the risks and benefits of re-opening schools.

What are the key considerations in deciding to reopen schools?

The first consideration should be the prevalence of COVID-19 in the local community, experts said. That’s because what happens inside schools will largely reflect what’s happening outside schools.

“I think that is one of the bigger challenges to schools in the U.S. compared to places like Europe, because community transmission varies so much across the U.S., whereas most of Europe has leveled out,” said Holmen.

The best data we have on successful school reopenings are from countries, like Denmark, Norway and Australia, that have maintained very low transmission rates, said Holmen. “Not exactly comparable since we’re still having a large number of cases.”

There is no national criteria for the level of community transmission deemed safe for schools to reopen. In California, the state has specified that counties must be off the County Monitoring List for at least 14 days before opening for in-person instruction. Among the criteria to get off the list are fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate below 8 percent.

Besides community transmission, school districts also need to consider whether they have the space to allow physical distancing and the resources to screen teachers and students daily for symptoms, allow good hand hygiene, keep classrooms clean, and rapidly test and contact trace when cases do occur, said Atkinson-McEvoy.

“But the critical thing is the low prevalence in the community. If there’s more disease, then it’s harder to open schools without having many more resources,” she said.

In general, kids seem to be at lower risk for COVID-19. But that can vary between preschoolers and high schoolers. What do we know about COVID-19 and kids of different ages?

Early studies of COVID-19 in children looked at the population from birth to age 17 as a whole, but it has become clear that the impact of the disease varies within that age range. “What we weren’t sure of, because we didn’t have the data, was where the inflection points are – where does the risk really change?” said Rogers.

It’s now believed that children under 10 are less susceptible to COVID-19 because the cells in their respiratory tract have fewer entry points for the virus. These entry points, known as ACE2 receptors, increase with age.

“We think that teenagers act more like adults in terms of ACE2 receptors, which suggests that high schools needs to be treated very differently than elementary schools,” said Rogers.

The gray zone is upper elementary school grades and middle schools, when children are 10 to 14 years old, said Rogers, because we still lack precise data on how risk increases in these years. “Based on some of the epidemiological studies, we’ve now decided to put middle school with high school because we think that they are higher risk.”

Though younger elementary school-aged children may be the least susceptible to COVID-19, another consideration is their behavior, said Rogers.

“You have to take what we understand about the natural course of the disease with also the ability to comply with risk mitigation elements. Is the first-grader going to keep a mask on? Can a first-grader respect physical distancing?” Younger children are also more likely to be yelling and singing, for example.

“We think the lower grades of elementary school are fairly safe if we can get them to mask and keep them fairly physically distanced,” said Rogers. “And those kids we know benefit from in-person education the most, so we feel like that’s a good group to start with.”

Can children transmit COVID-19 to each other or to adults?

Children also appear less likely to transmit the coronavirus, though the reasons are still unclear, and most studies do not separate younger and older children. One small study found that mild to moderately ill children (under age 18) had at least as much of the coronavirus in their noses and throats as adults, but experts said viral load does not necessarily reflect the ability to transmit.