After Punjab, AAP threat seems to be real for Congress in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, March 28, 2022

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convincingly won the assembly elections in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign in his home state of Gujarat.

That is how aggressively the BJP fights elections, and on the other hand there is the Congress that has just initiated the consultation process.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are both ruled by the BJP and it is extremely crucial for the Congress to win these states to restore some pride that has been badly bruised after its humiliating defeat in the assembly elections in five states.

It was expected that the grand old party would expedite the decision- making at least in these two states where the assembly elections will be held in November-December this year.

For years now, the polls in these two states have been bipolar between the BJP and the Congress but this time the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to make the contest interesting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party is buoyed by the landslide win in Punjab that is a neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh. After its Punjab victory, the AAP is hopeful of a good show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Kejriwal's party is primarily projecting itself as a credible alternative to the Congress, insisting that the grand old party has lost the zeal and vigour to fight the BJP or for that matter any election.

The AAP is eyeing the Congress space in both the poll-bound states and has the potential to upstage it by showcasing the Delhi model that boasts of improving health and education sectors and worked very well in the Punjab elections.

Soon after the election results, the Congress appeared to have started its revamp process in the two states by initiating a dialogue with different sections.

But it has been days now and a decision is still awaited.

In Himachal Pradesh, the term of state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore ended a few months ago but he still is holding the post as the party leadership is struggling to find his successor.

This has aggravated the infighting in the state unit with one group, led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, demanding that the reins of the party be handed over to her or else her loyalists will be forced to chalk out a separate path. She won the Mandi Lok Sabha bye-election in November last year.

Another section, led by former Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, is insisting that he should again be appointed on the post, arguing that only he has the capacity to bring back the party back to power in the hill state by ousting the ruling BJP.

Besides, the AAP appears to be the new abode of the disgruntled leaders in both the BJP and the Congress as several of them have already joined Kejriwal's party.

To keep their respective vote banks intact, the BJP and the Congress have to do various balancing acts - between the upper and the lower Himachal, and also between the Brahmins and the Thakurs, the two dominant castes, not only in their appointments but while formulating their poll strategies as well. While Brahmins are about 20-22%, Thakurs constitute about 35-37% of the state's population.

However, political observers claim that the Kangra belt holds the key to the Shimla throne and any party that wins the maximum number of seats from the region goes on to form the government in the state.

They cited the example of the BJP that won 14 out of the 15 seats from Kangra in 2017 and managed to win the state.

The Congress needs to keep the Kangra calculations in mind while taking a call on its next state chief and register a win.

That seems to be a tough ask for now and after the Kerala and Uttarakhand results, the so-called cyclic state myth -- that no incumbent government has returned to power -- has been completely demolished and much depends on the fighting ability and the election machinery of a party to retain power.

Himachal Pradesh is also considered as one of the cyclic states that throws out an incumbent government after every five years but it remains to be seen if this myth will be broken here too.