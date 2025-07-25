Allahabad College Undergraduate Admission 2025 Starts– Apply Now @ allduniv.ac.in, CUET UG Counseling Sign Up

Allahabad College Undergraduate Admission 2025: ‘The registration process for undergraduate admissions at AU for 2025 has all started it means Allahabad College UG Admission 2025 Begins at the official website allduniv.ac.in.

The college has introduced Allahabad College Undergraduate Admission 2025 on its official website. College students who want to apply for Allahabad College UG Courses 2025 at Allahabad College should sign up and update their profiles at the Alahabad University Official internet site alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for Allahabad University UG admissions must register and update their profiles by July 26, 2025, in order to take the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2025. Phase 1 of the registration process will involve updating your profile and registering, while Phase 2 will involve choosing a program and paying the fee.

Prior to registering and updating their profiles in phase one, candidates must confirm that they meet the university's eligibility requirements and possess the paperwork.

Allahabad University Affiliated Colleges UG Admission Last Date 2025

The dates for CUET counseling 2025 have been announced by AU on the Samarth webpage. CUET results are used to determine admission to the University of Allahabad’s undergraduate programs. The university’s 12 constituent colleges provide a range of undergraduate programs.

Candidates who need to be taken into consideration for admission to the undergraduate program at AU ought to ensure they have registered on the Allahabad university Samarth site and brought the CUET 2025 exam. After the CUET results were announced, the primary selection list for AU admission 2025 may be prepared the use of the CUET 2025 ratings. The CUET 2025 consequences have been launched via NTA on their official internet site.

Important dates for UG admissions at AU in 2025 through CUET

Events Dates Registration begins July 16, 2025 Application deadline July 26, 2025 Enrolment fee and program selection deadline July 26, 2025 deadline for choosing preferences for BA, B.Sc. (Math Group), and B.Sc. (Bio Group) July 26, 2025 Application form correction and CUET scorecard upload on July 26, 2025

Allahabad College UG Courses 2025 via CUET

Examine the University of Allahabad’s academic offerings using your CUET results:

Program Specialisation Bachelor of Science (Math Group) Physics Mathematics Chemistry Computer Science Defence Studies Psychology Geology Statistics Geography Bachelor of Science (Biology Group) Zoology Botany Chemistry Bio Chemistry Geography Anthropology Defence Studies Bachelor of Commerce b.com Bachelor of Arts Arabic Anthropology Ancient History Defence Studies English Language English Literature Education Economics Geography Hindi Medieval History Modern History Mathematics Persian Painting Political Science Philosophy Psychology Statistics Sanskrit Sociology Sitar Tabla Urdu Vocal BA LL.B. (hons.) – Bachelor of Performing Arts – 5-Year Integrated Program in Family & Community Sciences (B.Sc. & MSc) Disaster Management and Environmental Studies Management (BBA & MBA) IPS / Centre of Vocational Studies BCA 5 yrs. BCA & MCA (Data Science) B.Voc. Software Development B.Voc. (Media Production) B.A. (Media Studies) 5 years Food Technology Programme B.Voc. (Food Processing) B.A. Fashion Design and Technology

Documents Needed for AU Counseling

The signature of the candidate

A passport-sized photo

Certificate of income

Certificate of Transfer or Migration

CUET UG 2025’s scorecard & Admit card

Grades and certificates for grades 10 and grade 12 Affidavits or certificates of transfer or migration for the private students

Participating in a gap year (if any)

Current Central Government Economically Weaker Section (EWS) caste certificate (OBC/ST/SC)

The Aadhar card

Anti-ragging initiative

pursuing the non-creamy layer, EWS, and transfer/migration certificate (if applicable)

ABC ID number.

Allahabad University’s 2025 Undergraduate Admission CUET Stages

CUET UG 2025 registration

Based on the material you studied in the 12th grade, take the CUET UG exam.

Complete the registration form for the AU Undergraduate Program at official website.

Generate the Academic Bank of Credits ID.

ID Release of AU Cut Off

Seat Assignment, Upgrade, or Locking Admission Letter Issue,

Fee Payment

AU Registration Fee

During the second round of AU’s UG admission 2025, candidates must select the degree or programs they want to enrol in online using the site and pay the required fee. According to the university, counseling will only be considered for applicants who successfully register, update their profiles, and pay the registration cost following program or course selection. Additionally, it stated that although applicants may choose more than one program or course, they must pay the cost for each one separately.

Category Fee UR INR 300 OBC INR 300 EWS INR 300 SC INR 150 ST INR 150 PwD INR 150

Fill out the AU CUET Counseling Registration Form 2025

In order to apply to the AU UG program 2025, CUET UG registration 2025 is required. The CUET utility form will routinely gather the whole candidate’s records, along with their date of beginning, name, gender, caste, selected undergraduate direction, and other information. While filling out the CUET UG application form, it is crucial for the candidate to go into all of the required facts.

Applicants who’re making use of for the undergraduate Application at Allahabad University want to have a copy or scanned version of the specified files saved on their laptop or computer. it is endorsed that candidates start filling out the AU admission form by means of maintaining in thoughts their NTA CUET UG utility quantity and password.

Examine the list of required papers in either PDF or JPG format for completing the AU CUET counseling registration form. Candidates must be sure to verify their information after entering it before submitting it in its final form.

Create an ABC ID

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID must be created by candidates using the official website, abc.gov.in. In order to obtain the ABC ID, candidates must take the actions. Visit www.abc.gov.in, the official website. On the right side of the website select “My account” tabs and then select the “student” tab.

By providing their information and OTP, candidates with Digilocker accounts can log in. Candidates must register using their Aadhar card number and mobile number if they do not already have an account on Digilocker. After logging in, select AU from the dropdown menu located under the University heading. Finish the registration procedure. Note the ABC ID in step seven.