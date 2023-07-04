Scientists embark on a maiden voyage on India’s research vessel ‘Sagar Nidhi’ – Colombo Security Conclave

Scientists from Bangladesh and Mauritius embarked onboard India’s research vessel ‘Sagar Nidhi’ on June 29 in a joint ocean expedition spanning nearly 35 days.

This is a landmark event concerning maritime collaboration under the framework of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) between the nations of the Indian Ocean Region, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said today in a release.

The cruise is conducted by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. It is an outcome of the maiden CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers conference held at Goa and Hyderabad in November 2022.

During the expedition, the scientists will collaboratively undertake research on ocean data to predict and manage changes in the marine environment and variations in ocean parameters.

