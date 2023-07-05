Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh to spearhead 33-member Indian Rowing team's challenge at Asiad

Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will lead the 33-member (20 men,13 Women) strong Indian rowing squad's challenge at the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The team includes two substitutes (reserves) each for both the men’s and women’s teams. The team for the Asian Games was announced after selection trials conducted by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) at the Army Rowing Node in Pune and Hyderabad from June 21 to July 2.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be participating in the lightweight double scull event while Jaswinder Singh, a bronze medalist at the 2022 Asian Rowing Championships and Bheem Singh, who was part of the Indian team for the 2023 World Rowing Cup, will compete in the coxless four and coxed eight events.

India’s best performance in rowing at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China, where they finished with one gold medal, three silvers and one bronze. At the 2018 Jakarta Games, Indian rowers won three medals – one gold and two bronze.

The Team:

Men: Balraj Panwar (single scull), Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh (double scull and quadruple scull), Jakar Khan , Sukhmeet Singh (quadruple scull), Arvind Singh , Arjun Lal Jat (lightweight double scull), Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram (coxless pair), Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish (coxless four and coxed eight), Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande (coxed eight).

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (sweep), Kulwinder Singh (sculls)

Women: Kiran, Anshika Bharti (lightweight double scull),Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani (coxless four and coxed eight), Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha KB, H Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali (coxed eight).

Substitutes: Rose Mestica Meril A, Archa Aji.

NNN