Murmu confers National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023 to 30 nursing professionals

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to the nursing professionals at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Thirty nursing professionals were awarded the prestigious award for their dedication, duty and service to the community.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof S P Baghel and other dignitaries were also present.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya briefed the President about the progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyaan, expressing gratitude for her leadership in the countrywide campaign that saw people from various walks of life and regions come forth in a spirit of enthusiasm and community service to supports lakhs of TB patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Abhiyaan and the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative in his Mann Ki Baat on June 18. "India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," he said.

Mandaviya also informed the President a special campaign to eliminate sickle cell anaemia will soon be launched. The special mission to eliminate SCA by 2047 was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24. It will entail the creation of awareness, universal screening and counselling of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in the affected tribal areas.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society. These are given in honour of Florence Nightingale, revered as the founder of modern nursing.

