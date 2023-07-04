MoU signed for developing gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex

The Indian Coast Guard & Indian Navy today signed an MoU with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd for setting up a gallery at the National Maritime Heritage complex.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Gandhinagar is for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme Evolution of Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) being constructed at the Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat).

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy including Additional Director General Rakesh Pal, were also present.

The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019.

Comprising a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc., NMHC will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times by adopting an edutainment approach using the latest technology to spread awareness.

It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks – Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park; 14 galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; Coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs, among others.

