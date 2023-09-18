Mohammed Siraj steps out of his own shadow!

Colombo, 18th September, 2023

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Mohammed Siraj is taking giant strides in the limited over form of white-ball cricket.

Much a fringe player in the one-day international scheme of things, after he made his debut against Australia at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground on January 15, 2019 --- he was scattered for 76 runs in ten overs in that match --- the 29-year-old from the city of Charminar in Deccan plateau, Siraj let loose himself in the Asin Cup final against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

He swung the match decisively in his team’s favour in his second over --- India’s fourth --- by cutting open the rival middle order.

The conditions --- the Colombo sky was a bit cloudy --- may have been just about perfect for an operator like him to guide the new white ball in search of wickets. But still, he had to land the ball in front of the batsman which is called the right area. The slip cordon which usually starts with a single man to the right of the wicket-keeper, was populated by four in an arc and in a matter of minutes the Sri Lanka innings folded by for 50 in 92 balls.