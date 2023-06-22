Modi participates in "India and USA: Skilling for Future" event with First Lady of USA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US First Lady Dr Jill Biden participated in an "India and USA: Skilling for Future” event at the National Science Centre in Washington DC.

The event focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society.

Modi highlighted the numerous steps taken by India to promote education, skilling and innovation. He appreciated ongoing bilateral academic exchanges and collaborations between Indian and US educational and research ecosystems.

He presented a 5-point proposal for energising India-USA collaboration in the education and research sector. These comprise an integrated approach bringing together government, industry and academia; Encouraging the exchange of Teachers & Students; Organising Hackathons on various subjects between the two countries; Mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications; Encouraging visits of people associated with education and research.

The event was attended by the President of Northern Virginia Community College, the President of the Association of American Universities, the President and CEO of Micron Technology and students.

