Modi meets Musk, Romer, Dalio and Think Tank experts among others during his US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several tech entrepreneurs, investors and think tank experts among others on the first day of his US visit on Tuesday.

During his meeting with tech pioneer and business magnate Elon Musk, the Prime Minister appreciated his efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. He invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the rapidly expanding commercial space sector.

Musk is CEO of Tesla Inc. & SpaceX; owner, CTO and chairman of Twitter; founder of the Boring Company and X-corp; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

During his meeting with distinguished American mathematical statistician, academician, public intellectual and author, Prof Nicholas Taleb, he

highlighted the risk-taking abilities of India’s young entrepreneurs and the growing start-up ecosystem in India.

In his meeting with Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer, American economist and policy entrepreneur, the discussions centred on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. They also talked about various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development.

In his meeting with Ray Dalio, investor, author and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Modi pointed out the reforms undertaken by India to foster economic growth, including the reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions. He invited Dalio for further investing in India.

In a meeting with Neil de Grasse Tyson, leading American astrophysicist, author and science communicator, they exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. They discussed at length India’s rapid progress in the space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.

They also discussed opportunities for the private sector and academic collaboration under India’s newly launched National Space Policy.

In a meeting with experts from several leading US think tanks, the discussions covered a wide range of developmental and geo-political issues.

The Prime Minister invited them to enhance their presence in India as the country embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.

The various think-tank experts who participated in the interaction included Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), New York; Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, New York; Dr Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston; . Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC; Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of ‘The Marathon Initiative’, based in Washington DC; Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas.

Modi also had a meeting with a group of eminent US academics from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology.

They discussed the possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy.

The academics shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the Prime Minister.

The academics who participated in the interaction were Chandrika Tandon, Chair of the Board, NYU Tandon School of Engineering; Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University; Dr Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego; Dr Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo; Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Dr Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Prof Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science; Director, CFAES Rattan Lal Centre for Carbon Management and Sequestration, Ohio State University; Dr Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University.

Modi met a group of leading US experts from the health sector. They discussed various matters including the use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, a greater focus on integrative medicine & better healthcare preparedness.

The experts were Dr Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Texas; Dr Sunil A. David, CEO of ViroVax; Dr Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst; Dr Lawton R. Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, Wharton School; Dr Vivian S. Lee, Founding President, Verily Life Sciences; Dr Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

In a meeting with Prof Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar, author, and Padma Shri awardee, they exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as a guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. They also discussed India’s Buddhist connection and efforts being made by India for the preservation of Buddhist heritage.

Modi met Falguni Shah, Indian American singer, composer and Grammy award winner. He congratulated her for the song ‘Abundance in Millets’ raising awareness regarding healthy and environment-friendly millets.

