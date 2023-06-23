Modi meets Biden at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House today, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

Thousands of Indian Americans were also present at the occasion to welcome the Prime Minister who is on a State Visit to the United States.

Modi had productive conversations with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats. The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, which spans areas like trade and investment, defence and security, energy, climate change and people-to-people ties, according to an official release.

Both leaders underscored the mutual trust and understanding as well as the shared values between the two countries, which provide a strong foundation to take the relationship to new levels. They appreciated the rapid progress made through initiatives such as the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the keen desire to elevate strategic technology collaborations to build resilient supply chains. They welcomed the deepening cooperation in critical minerals and space sectors.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating climate change and achieving a sustainable future. They discussed ways to promote clean and renewable energy and collaborate on climate initiatives.

Both leaders expressed their determination to further deepen the multifaceted Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US for the benefit of their peoples and the global community. Discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by President Biden and the First Lady. He looked forward to welcoming President Biden in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September.

NNN