Mobile App to Market products made by women’s Self-help Groups launched

Taking another step for strengthening marketing support for products made by women’s Self-help Groups (SHGs), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) today launched eSARAS mobile App.

The App will add to the eCommerce initiatives for products made by the SHGs. Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh launched the App and also inaugurated eSARAS Fulfillment Centre at the Ministry’s Janakpuri office in New Delhi.

The eSARAS fulfilment centre will be managed by the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC - a Not for Profit Company constituted jointly by the Ministry of Rural Development and Tata Trust) and will be used for processing, packaging and shipping of products that customers purchase through the eSARAS Portal and eSARAS mobile App. It will handle the logistics required to bring an online order to a customer's doorstep.

