Manika Pal helps T Sports Club (India) win a bronze medal

Spearheaded by Manika Pal , T Sports Club of India won a bronze medal in the Asian Women’s Handball League championship in Almaity, Kazakhstan.

The Indian Club won three matches and lost two to secure six points for the bronze. Manika Pal was also declared the best Pivot player of the six-nation tournament.

S K Sugar Gliders Club from South Korea remained on top with ten points to win the gold medal. The Korean girls won all their five matches. Kaisar Club from hosts Kazakhstan won the silver with four wins and one lose. They got eight points. Another Kazakh club, UZ Beecha was at the fourth spot with one win and one draw. They got three points.

