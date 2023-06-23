Indian Railways inks MoU with USAID/India on clean energy & energy efficiency solutions

Indian Railways has signed an MoU with USAID/India on clean energy & energy efficiency solutions as part of efforts to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Railways and United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023, the Railway Ministry said in a release today.

The MoU was signed by Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board and Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID, in the presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board.

USAID is an agency of the U.S. Government that supports international development and advances its Mission objectives by supporting economic growth, agriculture and trade, clean energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation, global health, democracy and conflict mitigation and management and humanitarian assistance.

Through the MoU, technical assistance and support would be provided to Indian Railways. The MoU broadly includes the following areas.

Long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways; Developing an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for IR buildings; Planning for clean energy procurement to achieve Indian Railways’ net-zero vision; Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers; Bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement; Supporting Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility.

The Mou also includes collaborative host events, conferences and capacity-building programmes in the identified areas including field visits and study tours (domestic/international).

