Golf: PGTI announces busy second half schedule with record high prize purse

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Tuesday announced a schedule of 14 events to be held between August to December carrying a total prize money of Rs 15.25 crore thereby taking the season’s total prize purse of the Order of Merit to over Rs 33.35 crore (including the three international events), a PGTI record.

The back half of the season features 11 events with prize money in excess of INR 1 crore. The first half of the season consisted of eight events and was followed by the mid-season break. The action will now resume with the inaugural India Cements Pro Championship which will be played at the TNGF Cosmo Course in Chennai from August 16 – 19.

The next two events, Coimbatore Open at Coimbatore Club from August 22 – 25 and Vizag Open at East Point Club from September 20 – 23, will also be new additions to the PGTI schedule thus making it a total of six new events this season.

With the staging of the Vizag Open, the East Point Club will be added as a new venue on the PGTI calendar. As a result, the tour further expands its geographical footprint by making its first entry into the state of Andhra Pradesh and the city of Visakhapatnam.

The Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Association (September 27 – 30) and the J&K Open at Jammu Tawi Course (October 4 – 7) return for their ninth and third editions respectively. While the prize money for the Telangana Golconda Masters has been raised from INR 40 lacs to INR 1 crore, the prize purse for the J&K Open has been raised from Rs 40 lacs to Rs 50 lacs.

The Bengaluru Open f Championship to be staged at Karnataka Association (October 18 – 21) and the Haryana Open at Panchkula Club (October 25 – 28) are two events that return to the PGTI schedule after a long gap. Both events offer prize purses of Rs 1 crore each.

The sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational is to be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 2 – 5. The event carries a prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore.

The last six events of the season will be held over consecutive weeks beginning with the second edition of the Dream Valley Group presents Vooty Masters at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad, Telangana (November 15 – 18).

The IndianOil Servo Masters , the longest-running event on the PGTI, will be back for its 23rd edition at the Digboi Golf Links from November 22 – 25.

Both the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Golf Invitational at DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram (November 29 – December 2) and the SSP Chawrasia Invitational at Royal Calcutta Club (December 7 – 10) will be staging their second editions following their grand launch last season.

Thereafter, the sixth edition of the Jaipur Open will be held at the Rambagh Club (December 13 – 16). The prize money of the Jaipur Open has been raised from Rs 40 lacs to Rs 1 crore.

The TATA Steel Tour Championship carrying a prize purse of Rs 3 crore, the highest on the PGTI, will once again be the season finale featuring the top-60 on the Order of Merit along with a few invitees. The tournament will be held at the Golmuri & Beldih Golf Courses in Jamshedpur from December 21 – 24.

Talking about the schedule and prize money PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy opined , “The line-up of events and handsome prize purse on offer in the second half makes 2023 our strongest season ever. The non-stop golfing action from August to December, the launch of three new events, the addition of a new venue and new sponsors, reflects the sustained positive growth of Indian professional golf. "

