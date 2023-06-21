Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with the private sector to generate employment for Ex-servicemen

Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) today signed an MoU with a staffing & recruitment solutions provider in the private sector to generate employment for ex-service personnel.

The firm, Adecco India Pvt. Ltd. specialises in outsourcing and consulting services. The objective is to bring corporate companies and ex-servicemen on a common platform to generate employment opportunities for them in various sectors such as IT, E-Commerce, Logistics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defence, Facility Management, Security, Digital Assessment Services, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Chemical & Agro Etc.

Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “This partnership would bring in more visibility of our ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to the personnel”.

During the past year, from April 2022 to March 2023, 24,234 ex-servicemen received gainful employment in various sectors, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

