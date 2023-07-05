“Amrit Kaal” will also be “Kartavya Kaal” for citizens to prioritise their duties, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the ‘Amrit Kaal” of India moving from 75 years of Independence to its centenary, will also be ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for the citizens to prioritise their duties.

Inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh via video conference, the Prime Minister said “ Moving towards the century of Independence, we have named Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’. These pledges include seeking guidance from our spiritual values for the future. It has both Vikas (development) as well as Virasat (heritage).”

He expressed confidence that the new centre will create an experience of spirituality and splendour of modernity. The centre comprises cultural diversity and a conceptual grandeur, and it will become a focal point for discussions on spirituality and academic programmes that bring together scholars and experts.

“An idea is at its most efficacious when it moves ahead in the form of action,” he said. Noting that the Leader's Conference of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council was to be held at the new Centre. Referring to the theme of the event, ‘Practice and Inspire,’ he stressed the importance of good conduct by the leaders of the society as can be seen from the life of Sathya Saibaba.

Along with the rejuvenation of the places of spiritual significance, the country was also leading in technology and economy. India has now become one of the top 5 economies in the world which supports the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

The country was competing with the leading nations in the world in sectors like digital technology and 5G. Around 40% of real-time online transactions happening in the world were taking place in India, he added.

The Prime Minister urged Sai devotees to transform the Puttaparthi district into a digital economy. If everyone comes together to accomplish this resolution, the entire district will be turned digital by the next birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he added.

“The transformation witnessed in the country is a result of the contributions of every social class”, the Prime Minister said.” Organisations like the Global Council are an effective medium to know more about India and connect with the world,” he added. Referring to the scriptures, the Prime Minister stated that Saints are considered to be like flowing water as they never cease their thoughts and never tire of their behaviour. “The lives of saints are defined by their continuous flux and effort.”

The birthplace of a saint does not determine his followers. For the devotees, a true saint becomes one of their own and a representative of their beliefs and culture. All saints have nourished the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ for thousands of years in India. Even though Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born in Puttaparthi, his followers can be found worldwide and his institutions and ashrams can be accessed in every state of India. All the devotees have connected with Prasanthi Nilayam irrespective of language and culture and it is this desire that weaves India into a single thread making it immortal.

Referring to Sai Baba’s emphasis on the spirit of service, Modi said he remembered with gratitude the opportunity to interact with him and live in the shelter of Sathya Sai’s blessings. He also referred to the ease with which Sathya Sai Baba used to convey deep messages. His timeless teachings like ‘Love All Serve All’; ‘Help Ever Hurt Never’; ‘Less Talk More Work’; 'Every Experience is a Lesson -Every Loss is a Gain’ have sensitivity as well as a deep philosophy of life.” The Prime Minister said he remembered his guidance and help during the earthquake in Gujarat.

In a country like India religious and spiritual institutions have always been at the centre of social welfare. “Today, when we are giving momentum to development and heritage with the resolutions of the Amrit Kaal, Institutions like Sathya Sai Trust, have a major role to play,” he added.

He expressed delight that the spiritual wing of Sathya Sai Trust was creating a cultural India with the new generation through programmes like Bal Vikas. Highlighting the efforts of Sathya Sai Trust in nation-building and in the empowerment of society, he referred to the hi-tech hospital in Prasanthi Nilayam and schools and colleges providing free education for years. Sathya Sai Central Trust has become a partner in the humanitarian work of providing free water to remote villages as the country is connecting every village with a clean water supply under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

Modi mentioned the global acknowledgement of India’s climate initiatives like Mission LiFE and the prestigious Presidency of G-20. He highlighted the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Mentioning the growing global interest in India, the Prime Minister talked about the world record created at the UN Headquarters where the most number of nationalities came together for Yoga. Along with Yoga, people were adopting Ayurveda and sustainable lifestyle practices from India.

He also touched upon the return of stolen artefacts in recent times. “Behind these efforts and leadership of India, our cultural thinking is our biggest strength. Therefore, cultural and spiritual institutions like the Sathya Sai Trust have a great role to play in all such efforts,” he added.

Modi highlighted the ‘Prem Taru’ initiative where a pledge is taken to plant 1 crore trees in the next two years. He urged everyone to come forward to support such initiatives, be it tree plantation or plastic-free India resolutions. He also urged people to be motivated by the options of solar energy and clean energy.

He lauded the initiative by Sathya Sai Central Trust of providing food made from Shri Anna Ragi-Java to about 40 lakh students of Andhra. Underlining the health benefits of Shree Anna, the Prime Minister said the country will hugely benefit if other states connected with such initiatives. “There is health in Shree Anna, and there are also possibilities. All our efforts will increase India's potential at the global level, and will strengthen India's identity,” he added.

“Sathya Sai's blessings are with all of us. With this power, we will build a developed India and fulfil our resolve to serve the whole world,” he added.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi. The funds for the Convention Centre at the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba were donated by philanthropist Ryuko Hira to promote cultural exchanges, spirituality, and global harmony. Apart from world-class amenities and infrastructure for conferences, seminars and cultural events, the sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation.

