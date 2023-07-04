Amit Shah launches Akshar river cruise on Sabarmati Riverfront

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Akshar River Cruise on the Sabarmati riverfront through video conferencing on Sunday.

Shah said the riverfront, conceived and developed when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, has emerged as a tourist attraction in Ahmedabad.

The development of the riverfront has resulted in increasing the water level. It has also emerged as a centre of various social and cultural activities for everyone including senior citizens, children and youth.

This luxury river cruise facility is developed under Public Private Partnership by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited.

This is the first twin-engine passenger catamaran built under Make in India at a cost of Rs 15 crore. It can safely travel for one and a half hours. The catamaran has a capacity of 165 passengers and also features a restaurant onboard.

The cruise has been designed keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens and it is equipped with 180 life safety jackets, fire safety and emergency rescue boat.

About the other tourist attractions in Gujarat, Shah referred to the light and sound show at Ambaji, the Madhavpur fair, a tent city in White Rann in Kutch where tourists from all over the world could stay and the Kankaria pond.

Under the Sarhad Darshan (border visit) programme, arrangements have also been made to give the youth of Gujarat an experience of Nadabet where the security forces perform their duties under challenging circumstances.

