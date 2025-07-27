AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025 Released on aai.aero, Download Link Here

AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025: Hello friends! If you had given the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Junior Executive (Human Resource) recruitment of Airports Authority of India (AAI) this year, then there is good news for you. AAI has released the Junior Executive Scorecard 2025 on its official website aai.aero on 25th July 2025. Now you can check your section-wise and total marks online. In this article, we will tell you the easy way to download the scorecard, the recruitment process, and the next steps. So let’s get started!

AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025 Download

This scorecard will be available on the website till 10th August 2025. After this the link will be deactivated, so quickly check your marks and download the scorecard. This AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025 may be required for the next steps, such as document verification and physical/medical test.

How to download the AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025?

If you are thinking that it will be difficult to download the scorecard, then do not worry at all. This process is very easy. Visit the AAI website: Open www.aai.aero on your mobile or laptop. Check the ‘Recruitment Results’ section: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage and click on ‘Recruitment Results’. Here you will find a link named “RESULT OF COMPUTER BASED TEST FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (HUMAN RESOURCES)-ADVT. No. 01/2025/CHQ”. Click on it.

Login with your registration number and password or date of birth. The PDF will open, in which you can search your roll number by pressing Ctrl + F. If your roll number is in the list, then congratulations, you have qualified for the next round! Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

What are the next steps?

Candidates who have qualified the CBT now have to be ready for the next steps. The AAI recruitment process includes the following stages after the CBT:

Document Verification: Your educational certificates, identity card, and other required documents will be checked.

Physical/Medical Test: Some posts may also have physical and medical tests, especially if you are applying for a department like the fire service.

Final Merit List: Based on all the stages, a final merit list will be prepared containing the names of the selected candidates.

The release of AAI Junior Executive Scorecard 2025 is a big step for all those candidates who want to make a career in the aviation sector. If you have qualified the CBT, Now start preparing for the next stages. And if your result is still pending, then be patient and keep checking the updates on the website. A Junior Executive job in AAI is not only a good career option but also an opportunity to contribute to the aviation industry of the country.